Furbee family

On June 29th my daughter Tracy went to the hospital emergency . She been having very bad headaches, thinking she might just be dehydrated. But that was not the case. After having an mri done, the scans showed that she had a tumor on her brain. Hours later she was in the operating room having surgery to remove the tumor. The Dr's had to leave a small amount as it was too dangerous to try to remove it. With her unable to work and not sure when she will return to work, there's not enough money coming in. So we're hoping to get enough to pay a couple utility bills and August rent Tracy doesn't like asking for help so I'm asking her and her family. Anything will help . Thank you and God bless you all