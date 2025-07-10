Siebren Meulenberg Recovery and Support Fund

Hello Everyone,

I'm reaching out to our community on behalf of my brother, Siebren, who is currently facing a very difficult time.

As many of you may know, Siebren was involved in a serious accident a couple of weeks ago. While driving his truck up a hill in Lancaster, another driver—who suffered a seizure while operating a hay truck—crossed into Siebren’s lane and struck him. From what we understand, Siebren tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but was hit on the side, causing his truck to roll over. He was knocked unconscious and rushed to the ICU in critical condition.

By the grace of God, Siebren miraculously survived without a single broken bone. However, he suffered significant head trauma. He is now at home, beginning what will likely be a long road to recovery. While he would never say it himself, he's having a hard time managing daily tasks and truly needs rest and time to heal. The timeline for his recovery is still uncertain.

Anyone who knows Siebren knows how selfless and humble he is. He would never ask for help and would probably be upset that I’m doing this. But stepping back and looking at the situation objectively—it’s clear that he shouldn’t have to carry the added burden of financial stress right now.

That’s why I’ve decided to set up a fund for him. This is simply to allow him the space to recover without worrying about income or bills. If you’ve ever been blessed by Siebren, if he’s made a difference in your life in any way, I hope you’ll consider supporting him now in this time of real need.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting Siebren however you can—whether through donations, prayers, or simply spreading the word.

Yours sincerely, Marc Olson