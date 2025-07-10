Campaign Image

Siebren Meulenberg Recovery and Support Fund

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $10,508

Campaign created by Marc Olson

Campaign funds will be received by Siebren Meulenberg

Siebren Meulenberg Recovery and Support Fund

Hello Everyone,

I'm reaching out to our community on behalf of my brother, Siebren, who is currently facing a very difficult time.

As many of you may know, Siebren was involved in a serious accident a couple of weeks ago. While driving his truck up a hill in Lancaster, another driver—who suffered a seizure while operating a hay truck—crossed into Siebren’s lane and struck him. From what we understand, Siebren tried to swerve to avoid the collision, but was hit on the side, causing his truck to roll over. He was knocked unconscious and rushed to the ICU in critical condition.

By the grace of God, Siebren miraculously survived without a single broken bone. However, he suffered significant head trauma. He is now at home, beginning what will likely be a long road to recovery. While he would never say it himself, he's having a hard time managing daily tasks and truly needs rest and time to heal. The timeline for his recovery is still uncertain.

Anyone who knows Siebren knows how selfless and humble he is. He would never ask for help and would probably be upset that I’m doing this. But stepping back and looking at the situation objectively—it’s clear that he shouldn’t have to carry the added burden of financial stress right now.

That’s why I’ve decided to set up a fund for him. This is simply to allow him the space to recover without worrying about income or bills. If you’ve ever been blessed by Siebren, if he’s made a difference in your life in any way, I hope you’ll consider supporting him now in this time of real need.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for supporting Siebren however you can—whether through donations, prayers, or simply spreading the word.

Yours sincerely, Marc Olson

Recent Donations
Show:
Anya Bosworth
$ 25.00 USD
41 minutes ago

Thinking about you ❤️❤️

Norman and Joann Crockett
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Prayers for a full and quick recovery.

Meulenberg family Germany
$ 1000.00 USD
10 hours ago

Dear Siebren, we wish you a quick recovery and send you all our love from Germany. O. Hans, T. Henny, Judith & Migu, Carolien, Lars & Annet

Carmen Blankespoor
$ 50.00 USD
12 hours ago

For the best cousin i could ever wish for

Casey and Megan Bosworth
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

We are praying for a steady, strong, and full recovery. Our hearts go out to you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Van der Laan Family
$ 1460.00 USD
2 days ago

We love you Siebren, you are a gift to us all. We pray for a full recovery.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
3 days ago

Tannie en kids
$ 1100.00 USD
3 days ago

Amber Horst
$ 48.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for a full recovery!

Vorobets family
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

All our love and support for Siebren as he recovers

Miles Family
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

The Smith Family
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying the Lord continues to keep His hand upon you during your recovery and that He may richly bless you and your family. God bless you brother! 🙏🏼

The Robertson Family
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Praying for his healing and strength. May God’s peace surround him and His healing hand touch him. Get well soon!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo