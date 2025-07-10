Bill Keldermans Fundraiser

As many of you may know, I was recently in Palau for the 80th birthday of my brother bill.

He has been in Palau for the past 57 years since he joined the Peace Corps as a young man.

Bill has a wife, Bernie, 3 adult children and 6 grandchildren. Bill is well known in Palau by almost everyone and is considered to be quite a hero.

But now he needs our prayers and donations. Bill needs to get to Manila urgently for a pacemaker. He will travel on a small private plane with a medical assistant and his son in law Miver. He has been in the hospital since a week before I left on June 25th. His problems seem to be multiplying by the day and now he is also on dialysis.

please pray for a miracle and donate what you can. His family is very grateful for all the prayers.

Bill is now in Manila waiting for his pacemaker procedure. The family has had to borrow money for the expensive Medivac flight from Palau to Manila. As of today he is stable but needs dialysis for his kidneys before they can proceed with the pacemaker. This will take more time in the hospital and probably more expenses. Please keep praying and donate what you can to help Bill and his family.











