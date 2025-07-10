Campaign Image

Final expenses for my son Randy

Hello, my name is Cammie and I am starting this fundraiser for my Aunt Dianne Morris. About a year ago her and her son Randy bought a home together. Yesterday she went to check on him and he had passed away in his sleep. She is a senior citizen living on a very tight fixed income. They shared all their living expenses, without her son's income things will really be tough he paid half of the mortgage and etc. I'm setting this up in hopes that we can help her with living expenses and funeral expenses, as there is no life insurance or savings at this time. If you can find it in your heart to donate it would be greatly appreciated. It will be use to for exactly what I have stated Final Funeral expenses and basic livving expenses until we figure out the plan for her future.

Thank you and God bless

Cammie

