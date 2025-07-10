PLEASE HELP SNOW CAMP COMMUNITY REBUILD ROAD

On Sunday July 6, 2025 Cotton Road in Snow Camp, NC was washed away at the culvert,. We have gotten many quotes and the most gracious quote came from Marc at Rock Creek Supply. He has quoted us $34,000 for a clean out and 12' X 40' culvert.

Please understand that we as the public don't have accounts with distributors and do not have access to buy these size culverts and plus they are very expensive. Marcc is gracious enough to do this for us at his cost. ANY donation will help and we will be forever greatfrul.