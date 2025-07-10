Help Me Rebuild After Wrongful Imprisonment Abroad

Goal:
GBP £61,000
Raised:
GBP £170
"After 5 months in a Third World jail as an innocent man—extorted, betrayed, and left with nothing—I’m fighting to survive and turn my story into a film, True Crime podcast and book to expose the truth."
This is a campaign I'm starting to help a dear friend of mine, wrongfully imprisoned in a third world country. Here is his story…
Copy and paste this URL to your browser for the full podcast episode with powerful readings from the book… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhT9DiiKxqU
They Framed an Innocent Man - Now Help Me Expose Corrupt Police Abroad
I spent five months in a Third World hellhole jail - jailed by corrupt Narcotics Police officers who extorted me for crimes I didn't commit. By God's grace, two brave non corrupt local lawyers fought for and won my freedom. But in the process I lost everything. Now I'm fighting back. I've written a book exposing their corruption and with your help I'll turn it into a global book deal, podcast and Netflix film to shame these predators and protect others.
This isn't just about me - it's about every traveler, expat or Christian who could be their next victim.
Donate today and be a part of this divine justice mission.
MY STORY
In 2021, at the age of 63, my local girlfriend, her drug addict brother and his friend the Narcotics Chief orchestrated a nightmare:
• Fabricated drug charges (120g of "my" weed that wasn’t mine)
• A corrupt lawyer, "appointed" by the Narcotics Chief, who demanded $250,000 to "make it go away"
• Staged press conferences where police doctored photos to frame me
When I refused to pay, they threw me in a mountain prison for five months until two "angelic" non corrupt lawyers came to my rescue—I had no windows, 15 men to a cell, food so foul even the stray dogs wouldn’t eat it.
The extortion bankrupted me.
• My life savings drained to pay legal fees and extortion demands
• To this day, I survive on 6 hard-boiled eggs daily—the only protein I can afford
- In January 2026, I'll be evicted from my 4m x 4m bungalow if I don't pay the rent
THE ASK
I need your help to:
1. Survive for 12 months (£48,000) until film deal
- Rent, food, and basic healthcare (eggs get old fast)
2. Launch the film project (£13,000)
- £5,000 for a Hollywood film financier Michael Burkenbine to secure $10M in pre-production funding
- £3,000 for Don Linder (Netflix’s "The Liberator") to write the screenplay
- £5000 for Nancy Mace PR firm to help get media attention
WHY THIS MATTERS
This isn’t just about me—it’s about exposing a global scam:
• How corrupt officials target foreigners
• How "justice" is sold to the highest bidder
• How I survived black magic, starvation, and betrayal
Every donation shames the system that tried to break me. It's victim to WARRIOR now!
---
PERKS FOR DONATIONS…
• £50+: Unique on set videos from my phone during the film making
• £200+: Your name in the Thanks credits of the True Crime podcast
• £1,000+: Private Zoom audio book reading session + both of the above
- £3,000+: Your name in the film’s thanks credits and all of the above
- £10,000+: Join me for a day on set during film making
---
FINAL PLEA
I didn’t survive 5 months in hell to starve in freedom. Help me turn this nightmare into a weapon for justice.
DONATE NOW PLEASE
Great work Phil helping your friend who suffered this injustice
