Help Me Rebuild After Wrongful Imprisonment Abroad

"After 5 months in a Third World jail as an innocent man—extorted, betrayed, and left with nothing—I’m fighting to survive and turn my story into a film, True Crime podcast and book to expose the truth."

This is a campaign I'm starting to help a dear friend of mine, wrongfully imprisoned in a third world country. Here is his story…

Copy and paste this URL to your browser for the full podcast episode with powerful readings from the book… https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhT9DiiKxqU

They Framed an Innocent Man - Now Help Me Expose Corrupt Police Abroad

I spent five months in a Third World hellhole jail - jailed by corrupt Narcotics Police officers who extorted me for crimes I didn't commit. By God's grace, two brave non corrupt local lawyers fought for and won my freedom. But in the process I lost everything. Now I'm fighting back. I've written a book exposing their corruption and with your help I'll turn it into a global book deal, podcast and Netflix film to shame these predators and protect others.



This isn't just about me - it's about every traveler, expat or Christian who could be their next victim.



Donate today and be a part of this divine justice mission.





MY STORY

In 2021, at the age of 63, my local girlfriend, her drug addict brother and his friend the Narcotics Chief orchestrated a nightmare:



•⁠ ⁠Fabricated drug charges (120g of "my" weed that wasn’t mine)

•⁠ ⁠A corrupt lawyer, "appointed" by the Narcotics Chief, who demanded $250,000 to "make it go away"

•⁠ ⁠Staged press conferences where police doctored photos to frame me

When I refused to pay, they threw me in a mountain prison for five months until two "angelic" non corrupt lawyers came to my rescue—I had no windows, 15 men to a cell, food so foul even the stray dogs wouldn’t eat it.



The extortion bankrupted me.



•⁠ ⁠My life savings drained to pay legal fees and extortion demands

•⁠ ⁠To this day, I survive on 6 hard-boiled eggs daily—the only protein I can afford

- In January 2026, I'll be evicted from my 4m x 4m bungalow if I don't pay the rent





THE ASK

I need your help to:



1.⁠ ⁠Survive for 12 months (£48,000) until film deal

- Rent, food, and basic healthcare (eggs get old fast)





2.⁠ ⁠Launch the film project (£13,000)

- £5,000 for a Hollywood film financier Michael Burkenbine to secure $10M in pre-production funding

- £3,000 for Don Linder (Netflix’s "The Liberator") to write the screenplay

- £5000 for Nancy Mace PR firm to help get media attention





WHY THIS MATTERS

This isn’t just about me—it’s about exposing a global scam:

•⁠ ⁠How corrupt officials target foreigners

•⁠ ⁠How "justice" is sold to the highest bidder

•⁠ ⁠How I survived black magic, starvation, and betrayal





Every donation shames the system that tried to break me. It's victim to WARRIOR now!



---

PERKS FOR DONATIONS…

•⁠ ⁠£50+: Unique on set videos from my phone during the film making

•⁠ ⁠£200+: Your name in the Thanks credits of the True Crime podcast

•⁠ ⁠£1,000+: Private Zoom audio book reading session + both of the above

- £3,000+: Your name in the film’s thanks credits and all of the above

- £10,000+: Join me for a day on set during film making

---

FINAL PLEA

I didn’t survive 5 months in hell to starve in freedom. Help me turn this nightmare into a weapon for justice.

DONATE NOW PLEASE









