Helping Hands Healing Hearts

There's something about these children of Africa. When you look into their eyes a direct line to your heart opens and all you feel is love. My journey here, beginning in Uganda, inspires me to reach out & offer you the gift to support a life greatly in need. Funds raised will put food in empty bellies, clothes on naked bodies, assist in urgent medical care, provide education and much more. The vision is grand but in all truth its just about meeting basic human needs, ones that you and I are privileged to have without such struggle.