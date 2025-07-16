Helping Hands Healing Hearts

Raised:
AUD $625
Campaign funds will be received by renee harris
There's something about these children of Africa. When you look into their eyes a direct line to your heart opens and all you feel is love. My journey here, beginning in Uganda, inspires me to reach out & offer you the gift to support a life greatly in need. Funds raised will put food in empty bellies, clothes on naked bodies, assist in urgent medical care, provide education and much more. The vision is grand but in all truth its just about meeting basic human needs, ones that you and I are privileged to have without such struggle.
Sending love from Shanti
Hey beautiful I was going to send the money to your account and then realised I had to change Sim card to receive the bank security code etc so I'm using your fundraising platform which I can't believe is free! That's an amazing find, great work. May this money help the kids a little bit. Love you lots. Celine
For a football x
A small donation.. Just making sure it works Renee. Love & Blessings to you and the children ❤️ Margie
July 16th, 2025
We are the miracles that God/Spirit made
To taste the bitter fruit of Time.
We are precious.
And one day our suffering
Will turn into wonders of the earth.
There are things that burn me now
Which turn golden when i am happy.
Do you see the mystery of our pain?
That we bear poverty
And are able to sing and dream sweet things
And that we never curse the air when it is warm
Or the fruit when it tastes so good
Or the lights that bounce gently on the waters?
We bless things even in our pain.
We bless them in silence.
That is why our music is so sweet.
It makes the air remember.
There are secret miracles at work.
That only Time will bring forth.
I too have heard the dead singing.
And they tell me that
This life is good
They tell me to live it gently
With fire, and always with hope.
There is wonder here
And there is surprise
In everything the unseen moves.
The ocean is full of songs.
The sky is not an enemy.
Destiny is our friend.
July 15th, 2025
Thank you for your support! Wow it is really all starting to come together. And just to be clear there is a 3% fee from this platform that is deducted from the total amount donated....
Ok so it seems the photo attachments i provide are very small (hard to see), they are mostly receipts of payments for the projects and photos of construction and other things happening...
To make it easier im writing this list below of the most immediate items on the 'to do' list, costs involved etc
RENT $3600US. Latrine construction $600US. Temporary Structure $500US
Garden set up (seeds, tools etc) $95US. Footballs $15US - $30US per ball. Sitting mats $25USeach
Solar Power setup $600US Furniture (used) $500US. Bore water build $9000US
Food total per month (3 days only feeds for 160 people) total @ $800US
School fees can refer to website sponsorship programs https://giveahandinternational.org
And so, all of the above figures are in US dollars... this is just the beginning stages of realising our dream... Spread the word, expand the heart, open the mind -x-
July 11th, 2025
Ok so hopefully you can view these receipts attached. Affordable land is very hard to come by here in Uganda, and it is even more rare to find land with buildings already on it. The locations Im working in are local farming villages and besides the occasional solar power set up, only the mzungus' (white foreigners) have access to power. Luckily a couple acres of land was found to rent and a tenancy agreement began a couple weeks ago on June 15th. Annual rent is $3600US.
Hence the most immediate needs are underway, building latrines and a temporary structure step one!
July 11th, 2025
July 11th, 2025
Hello & welcome everyone! Thanks for your patience while i get this funding space set up, those who know me know this is not my strong point, but in saying that i think im getting somewhere, finally...
So here's hoping i don't make a real mess of this side of publishings things, my intention is to obviously share where all funding raised is going to make a real difference. Big sums are in easy traceable transactions as you can see from this post, smaller sums are also made in cash where necessary. I will do my best to supply those receipts as well, but its not always possible. For example, a couple of days ago one of the eldery women from Give A Hand International had an emergency medical situation. The cash was emptied out of our combined pockets to pay for an ambulance and get her transferred the 100kms to a hospital to have immediate spinal surgery. She is recovering well thankfully.
http://giveahandinternational.org
The link above leads you directly to one of the organisations ive been personally working along side with while beginning my life here in Uganda, Africa. Its been essential for me to get to know all of the people involved with the project and to spend time with the kids and their families who are beneficiaries of our collective support. I personally verify the genuine nature, intention and acts of all those involved. Uganda definitely runs by its own rhythms and cycles of time, meaning that what can be accomplished in one day in 'the west' will usually take a week here (if you catch my drift), but it does happen!
If i have been successful with this first update you will see attached a document of a final transaction made. Now lets see if i can upload the photos of the latrines we're buliding! Stay tuned folks....
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.