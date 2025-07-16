Eric Sheffield Health Challenge

Hey Friends. I'm reaching out about our dear friend Eric Sheffield who's facing a tough health challenge right now. He's always been there for his friends and family and now it's our turn to show up for him. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to help cover his medical costs and ease his financial stress. If 300 hundred of us just give $100 -- or even four hundred of us pitch in $50, or even smaller amounts, it adds up fast. Every $5 or $10 gets us closer, no amount is too small, and sharing this link helps too. Not all of our friends are on social media so sharing helps. Let's rally around Eric and make this goal feel within reach together! This is why we are here, on this earth, to share God's love, and be the hands and feet of Jesus. Let's surround Eric and his family with our prayers and financial support and make this happen!