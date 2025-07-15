Supporting the Lewis family

It’s recently come to light that Brant is needing back surgery and because of his young age the best option for long term quality of life is to go to Germany. The plan is that they will completely replace his affected discs with prosthetic discs.

Brant and Renita will need to be gone for 2 weeks and this has to happen as quickly as possible, the dr’s in Germany are classing it as emergent and are encouraging them to get there ASAP. All funds need to be paid upfront ahead of time and as most of us know, $90,000 isn’t something we have just sitting in our accounts at any given time. Brant and Renita have 4 young kids at home that need their dad in good working condition so he can continue to be a very active part in their lives. Any little bit you can give is greatly appreciated!! Even just sharing this to get word out. If you’re not comfortable donating on a platform like this but want to contribute, we can arrange for the funds to go directly to them via e-transfer if you get ahold of me or them. Thank you for taking the time to consider! It’s all very much appreciated.