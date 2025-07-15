Supporting the Lewis family

Goal:
CAD $90,000
Raised:
CAD $4,390
Campaign funds will be received by Renita Lewis
It’s recently come to light that Brant is needing back surgery and because of his young age the best option for long term quality of life is to go to Germany. The plan is that they will completely replace his affected discs with prosthetic discs.
Brant and Renita will need to be gone for 2 weeks and this has to happen as quickly as possible, the dr’s in Germany are classing it as emergent and are encouraging them to get there ASAP. All funds need to be paid upfront ahead of time and as most of us know, $90,000 isn’t something we have just sitting in our accounts at any given time. Brant and Renita have 4 young kids at home that need their dad in good working condition so he can continue to be a very active part in their lives. Any little bit you can give is greatly appreciated!! Even just sharing this to get word out. If you’re not comfortable donating on a platform like this but want to contribute, we can arrange for the funds to go directly to them via e-transfer if you get ahold of me or them. Thank you for taking the time to consider! It’s all very much appreciated.
Take care of that boy. Praying for a fast recovery 🙏
Praying for a successful outcome.
Our thoughts are with you.
Best wishes to the Lewis family. Hopefully a sooner surgery with a quick recovery for you Brant..
A ex hutt
Sending prayers and hope the money is raised fast
Sending care and love
Sending so much love and carrying you in our hearts and prayers. 😘
We are thinking of you & the family. Hope you raise the funds quickly.
July 15th, 2025
Just a quick update: Surgery is booked for July 30!! It’s good news that it’s booked but there are still things that need to fall in to place between now and then. Hotels and flights still need booked and there will be meals along the way that all add to the costs. Thank you so much to each and every one of you who has donated already!! If you’re still moved to donate it would be greatly appreciated and all be put to use for this journey!
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.