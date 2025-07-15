Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting the Lewis family

Goal:

 CAD $90,000

Raised:

 CAD $4,390

Campaign created by Kaitlyn Wipf

Campaign funds will be received by Renita Lewis

Supporting the Lewis family

It’s recently come to light that Brant is needing back surgery and because of his young age the best option for long term quality of life is to go to Germany. The plan is that they will completely replace his affected discs with prosthetic discs.

Brant and Renita will need to be gone for 2 weeks and this has to happen as quickly as possible, the dr’s in Germany are classing it as emergent and are encouraging them to get there ASAP. All funds need to be paid upfront ahead of time and as most of us know, $90,000 isn’t something we have just sitting in our accounts at any given time. Brant and Renita have 4 young kids at home that need their dad in good working condition so he can continue to be a very active part in their lives. Any little bit you can give is greatly appreciated!! Even just sharing this to get word out. If you’re not comfortable donating on a platform like this but want to contribute, we can arrange for the funds to go directly to them via e-transfer if you get ahold of me or them. Thank you for taking the time to consider! It’s all very much appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
2 days ago

Take care of that boy. Praying for a fast recovery 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
2 days ago

Praying for a successful outcome.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 CAD
2 days ago

Our thoughts are with you.

Jan Robertrson
$ 100.00 CAD
4 days ago

Best wishes to the Lewis family. Hopefully a sooner surgery with a quick recovery for you Brant..

Calliesfreind
$ 10.00 CAD
4 days ago

A ex hutt

Hutterleft
$ 100.00 CAD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
5 days ago

Sending prayers and hope the money is raised fast

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 CAD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
5 days ago

Sending care and love

Jessica Montaruli
$ 100.00 CAD
5 days ago

Margaret Smith
$ 50.00 CAD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
5 days ago

Sending so much love and carrying you in our hearts and prayers. 😘

The Offords
$ 30.00 CAD
5 days ago

We are thinking of you & the family. Hope you raise the funds quickly.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
6 days ago

Rebecca Taylor
$ 100.00 CAD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
7 days ago

Updates

Quick update

July 15th, 2025

Just a quick update: Surgery is booked for July 30!! It’s good news that it’s booked but there are still things that need to fall in to place between now and then. Hotels and flights still need booked and there will be meals along the way that all add to the costs. Thank you so much to each and every one of you who has donated already!! If you’re still moved to donate it would be greatly appreciated and all be put to use for this journey! 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo