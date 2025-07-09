Supporting The Medlock's as Roslyn Fights Cancer

Dear friends & family,

We are reaching out with heavy hearts to ask for your support for Roslyn Medlock, a loving mother, devoted wife, and cherished friend, who has recently been diagnosed with an aggressive form of lung cancer. She has a large tumor in her right lung and one on her heart. This diagnosis has turned the Medlock Family’s world upside down.

Roslyn, Tim, & their girls made a brave and bold decision last year to move from Florida to Panama, seeking a new beginning. They dreamed of building a life full of opportunity, but that dream quickly turned into a fight for Roslyn’s life. After feeling increasingly ill, she went in for testing in Panama. God literally placed an American doctor on their doorsteps in their very small, very remote town in Panama. She looked at the test results and told Ros the words no one is prepared to hear “Ros you have Cancer”. She told the family they needed to get Ros back to the States immediately to get her help. They left everything behind in Panama and return to Florida the very next day. By the grace of God, the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville had an opening, and they were able to get her in right away, and it’s where Roslyn is receiving specialized care. At the time of this writing, Ros is currently in the hospital. Tim had to rush her there two days ago due to extreme complications.

Everything they owned that wouldn’t fit in their suitcases was left in Panama. Unfortunately, since they moved to Panama they stopped their health insurance back here in the States. They recently were able to get health insurance that will cover some of the medical expenses. However, their out of pocket prior to insurance kicking in, will be nearly $75,000 for the rest of this year and next year.

This is very serious, and we are all very scared & burdened by the news.

HOW YOU CAN HELP

1. Prayer, we are asking that you please pray for Roslyn and the entire Medlock Family. Pray for God’s healing hand, pray for her doctors and caregivers that are caring for her, pray for Tim, pray for their precious daughters Ocean & Kirra.

2. Contribute Financially, your contribution & support NO MATTER HOW BIG OR SMALL will go directly to helping Roslyn’s treatment costs.

Medical bills: Roslyn’s treatment is expensive and the costs are mounting quickly. Every test, consultation, and procedure add up, and they need help to cover these costs. Lost income: Tim, who has been working hard to provide for the family, has had to take time off to care for her and their two daughters. Their income has been drastically reduced. New housing: The family has had to leave their home in Panama and is now trying to settle in Florida, where the costs of housing are higher.





3. Share, please share this campaign on your social media. Please forward this to your family, friends & co-workers. The Medlock Family are 4 of the most amazing people this world has ever seen. I don’t know a more deserving family that’s in need of your help. Let’s rally around them when we are needed most and help them in any way we can.

4. Offer Support, Your emotional support would mean the world to them. Words of encouragement, prayer, helping with day-to-day needs if you’re local. Let’s help make this journey a little easier by bearing some of the burden for them.

Roslyn has always been a beacon of positivity, love, and strength. She has touched countless lives with her kindness, and now it’s our turn to return that kindness and offer a hand to help lift her up.

Please consider donating to Roslyn’s campaign, and we would be deeply grateful if you could share this with others who may be able to help.

The goal: Our goal is to raise $50,000 to cover medical bills, housing costs, and other essential expenses for the family as they navigate this journey.

We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and support. Together, we can help Roslyn, Tim, Ocean & Kirra during this incredibly challenging time.

With love and gratitude,