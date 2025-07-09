Emergency Medical Funding

Campaign Image

Dear, friends, relatives and extended Community!

I have created this fundraiser for my dear adopted brother David Deal aka Hummingbow.

Many of you already know that he recently slipped and fell 40 feet off a waterfall and was helicoptered to Mission hospital in Asheville. He is lucky to be alive, although he has suffered significant damage to his body, mind & emotions. He broke his femur (metal rod) fractured his hip, sprained both wrist & broke his jaw in 4 places.(4 metal plates, removal of tooth implants).

All that know David have experienced his generous heart and warrior spirit. Furthermore, like many of us, he can have a hard time receiving. With that said I sincerely ask for your help to cushion the insane hospital bills that he is incurring during this tragic accident.

Lets show David some of the love he has shown so many and help him recover knowing he is supported.

Thank You

Sincerely,

Matthew Bullstanding 💜

Dimitri
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Blessings on your healing.

Ed Travis
$ 25.00 USD
20 hours ago

Sending you love, Man. Grateful you’re still with us.

Keli
$ 50.00 USD
20 hours ago

Wow Dave, it's a miracle you're alive. I hope you're healing goes well in mind, body, and spirit.

Timothy Moraru
$ 144.00 USD
22 hours ago

Prayers up brother. Believing in full recovery, bills paid, & God using this somehow for good.

Abby and Josh
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending you healing and love from PA ❤️

Kelsey Klingenmeyer
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending healing, brother. 🙏✨️🌱

Brandi
$ 88.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending big love and waves of healing brother! Praying for full recovery - physically and financially! ❤️🙏

Destonie
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Best wishes on your healing journey

Hackman Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

We are thinking of you during your recovery and healing.

Andrew Sitzer
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Alex
$ 108.00 USD
5 days ago

Fast healing Dave. Sending you my prayers

Daryl
$ 200.00 USD
5 days ago

Praying for you speedy recovery.

Mayerly
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

You are a miracle of life. Praying for your recovery. May creator give you the strength to hold your body, mind and spirit in balance in this life process 🙏 ✨️ Remember the unseen is always taking care of us.

Mitch and Brenda
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

David, We are praying for a speedy and complete recovery for you. We are so thankful that you are still here with us. Blessings Mitch and Brenda

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Get well soon brother. Wishing you a full recovery and perfect happiness and freedom.

Jeffrey
$ 10.00 USD
6 days ago

David sending you my heartfelt prayers as you navigate this challenging time in your life. Grateful for your being and your heart, and happy to know you are still with us in the Earth plane. Love you David, and I know you'll get through this to the other side stronger than before with much wisdom to share with all of us. Take care and all the best to you in recovery 🙏

Kevin Farias
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Marina Glazer
$ 111.00 USD
6 days ago

Connor McCarrick
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

