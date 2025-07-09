Emergency Medical Funding

Dear, friends, relatives and extended Community!

I have created this fundraiser for my dear adopted brother David Deal aka Hummingbow.

Many of you already know that he recently slipped and fell 40 feet off a waterfall and was helicoptered to Mission hospital in Asheville. He is lucky to be alive, although he has suffered significant damage to his body, mind & emotions. He broke his femur (metal rod) fractured his hip, sprained both wrist & broke his jaw in 4 places.(4 metal plates, removal of tooth implants).

All that know David have experienced his generous heart and warrior spirit. Furthermore, like many of us, he can have a hard time receiving. With that said I sincerely ask for your help to cushion the insane hospital bills that he is incurring during this tragic accident.

Lets show David some of the love he has shown so many and help him recover knowing he is supported.

Thank You

Sincerely,

Matthew Bullstanding 💜