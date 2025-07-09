Regain Carla's Mobility

🌟💔 Hey Friends,

I wanted to share something a little more personal today - I knew GOD was speaking to me and I didn't question it, I just followed his direction. He told me to turn down a street that I had no reason to go down as it was a little out of the way to my daycare. To my surprise the street only 100 feet away from my daycare business was in total disarray and destroyed by the flood.

After seeing this something really hit me emotionally, I decided to take a walk through the neighborhood to check on folks and see if anyone needed help. That's when I met Miss Carla Baker and the Baker Family -- and unexpectedly, found out that Carla's daughter Crimson and I actually went to high school together. Small world, RIGHT?

Carla and her family are going through an incredibly tough time. Not only were they displaced by the flood, but they're also trying to care for their four dogs, manage serious medical needs, and now are in urgent need of a power chair because she is disabled. On top of all that, they're struggling to cover the unexpected cost of temporary lodging while everything gets sorted out.

No one should have to face all of that alone.

This is why we started this campaign to help get them through this. The GOAL is to cover the cost of safe lodging and hopefully -- get Carla the power wheelchair she needs to regain some independence and mobility. 😥 It's heartbreaking to think about how scared they must have been during those frantic moments of uncertainty—scared not just for their safety but for basic survival essentials like a functional chair.

This isn’t just about replacing an essential piece of mobility equipment; it's about restoring hope and dignity, ensuring that Carla can continue living life on her own terms despite the adversity she has faced. 🙏 This is a family who knows firsthand what resilience means—and we believe in supporting them every step of the way as they rebuild their lives after this storm.

You know how it feels when you see someone struggling and want to lend a hand, even just $5 or $10 can go a long way during these trying times. Imagine what 6000 USD could do—it's not just about raising funds; it’s about sending the message that we are here with them in their darkest hour, standing firm against life’s storms together! 🙌

Let’s come together as a community and show Carla and the Baker family that they aren’t alone. Every dollar counts—and every heart that beats for this cause makes it stronger. Will you join us? 💬 "It takes the whole village to raise up one child, but in times of crisis, all we need is just one person with a big heart." - Unknown

Together, let’s light up their lives and make sure Carla can rise above this adversity stronger than ever before! Please share our campaign widely—your support could be the turning point for them. We know that there are many other families in the area in need, but we felt led to this one family in particular and will continue to pray for the ones that we can't reach.

