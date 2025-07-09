Carol's Recovery

Campaign Image

Help Carol Recover from a Life-Altering Brain Hemorrhage


On 5/16, my mom suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage—a type of brain bleed that strikes without warning and often is fatal. By God’s grace, she survived and is making great strides in her recovery. As a family we know the road ahead will be long, unpredictable, and expensive.


She’s still at the hospital with discharge in the near future, but continues to fight through frustration, confusion, and fatigue.  The doctors say recovery will take a year, possibly longer. She’ll need constant care, rehab, and support to regain basic functions and quality of life.


We’re raising funds to help cover:


Medical bills and rehab costs not covered by insurance


Home health care and accessibility needs


Lost income during recovery


My mom is the heart of our family and a pillar in every community she joins. She’s strong, loving, and the first to help anyone in need. Now she needs our help.


Any amount you give will go directly to her care and recovery. If you can’t donate, please share this and keep her in your prayers.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We’re trusting God every step of the way.

Recent Donations
Show:
Jeanne and Mike
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for Carol everyday’ My Grandkids want you back’. All kinds of love for her and her family

Veronikas Family
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Guy and Heather
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Hoping for you to get home soon!

Tanya Justin Budzynski
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Continued prayers & thoughts for Carol on her recovery journey 🙏

Bocklund
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Continued prayers for Carol, her family and her recovery 🤍

bill and billie
$ 500.00 USD
7 days ago

We are praying for Carol's continued healing and recovery.

Pam Weidema
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for your Momma 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

Kari and Jeff
$ 200.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Charity Dirkman
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers!!!!

Tyler Anton
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

Rebecca Noel
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Keeping you in my prayers

Zach Devalk
$ 20.00 USD
8 days ago

