Carol's Recovery

Help Carol Recover from a Life-Altering Brain Hemorrhage





On 5/16, my mom suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage—a type of brain bleed that strikes without warning and often is fatal. By God’s grace, she survived and is making great strides in her recovery. As a family we know the road ahead will be long, unpredictable, and expensive.





She’s still at the hospital with discharge in the near future, but continues to fight through frustration, confusion, and fatigue. The doctors say recovery will take a year, possibly longer. She’ll need constant care, rehab, and support to regain basic functions and quality of life.





We’re raising funds to help cover:





Medical bills and rehab costs not covered by insurance





Home health care and accessibility needs





Lost income during recovery





My mom is the heart of our family and a pillar in every community she joins. She’s strong, loving, and the first to help anyone in need. Now she needs our help.





Any amount you give will go directly to her care and recovery. If you can’t donate, please share this and keep her in your prayers.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. We’re trusting God every step of the way.