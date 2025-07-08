Support Kyra Wuollet Fight Against Cancer

Kyra was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in April of 2024, two days after finding out she was expecting a baby. Cancer treatments were postponed until January 2025, after baby Dorothy was born.

Kyra’s last PET scan showed that all previous cancer spots are stable with 2 new spots in her chest about 2cm in size that were previously “brewing”. Cancer is still at a stage 2 but minor progression.

Currently, she is continuing treatment in Mankato as well as scans and tests with the oncologist on a regular basis closer to home. We are setting up this fund to help alleviate the financial burden associated with the treatment costs. Any contribution is appreciated. Please continue to carry Kyra, Erik and their girls in prayer.





