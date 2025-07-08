Campaign Image

Support Kyra Wuollet Fight Against Cancer

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $6,800

Campaign created by Sara Wuollet

Campaign funds will be received by Erik Wuollet

Kyra was diagnosed with Stage 2 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in April of 2024, two days after finding out she was expecting a baby. Cancer treatments were postponed until January 2025, after baby Dorothy was born.

Kyra’s last PET scan showed that all previous cancer spots are stable with 2 new spots in her chest about 2cm in size that were previously “brewing”. Cancer is still at a stage 2 but minor progression.

Currently, she is continuing treatment in Mankato as well as scans and tests with the oncologist on a regular basis closer to home. We are setting up this fund to help alleviate the financial burden associated with the treatment costs. Any contribution is appreciated. Please continue to carry Kyra, Erik and their girls in prayer.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Remembering you with much love and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Carrying you all in prayer.

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
4 days ago

John DeLacey
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Remembering you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Ed
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

You are in our thoughts and prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Keeping you in our prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

