Support Captain McCarthy

Vienna Volunteer Fire Captain Gene McCarthy has faithfully and selflessly served the residents and visitors of Vienna for over 30 thirty years and now he needs our help.

Last week Cpt. McCarthy suffered a life threatening off duty medical event that resulted in being life flighted to Cleveland for emergency surgery. He will be remaining in the hospital for several weeks and will be off work for extended period while he is recuperating. This event will result in significant medical and travel expenses as well as create a hardship in providing for his family.



