Support Captain McCarthy

Raised:
USD $3,347
Campaign funds will be received by Michelle McCarthy
Vienna Volunteer Fire Captain Gene McCarthy has faithfully and selflessly served the residents and visitors of Vienna for over 30 thirty years and now he needs our help.
Last week Cpt. McCarthy suffered a life threatening off duty medical event that resulted in being life flighted to Cleveland for emergency surgery. He will be remaining in the hospital for several weeks and will be off work for extended period while he is recuperating. This event will result in significant medical and travel expenses as well as create a hardship in providing for his family.
Get well soon my childhood friend.
Get better soon, Geno!
Prayers for a speedy recovery!!
Get better Eugene.
They helped me when my husband was still alive. Get well soon.
I’m so sorry to hear this. Gene has been my buddy for many years! Get well soon my friend
Get well soon Gene!!
All my thoughts and prayers are with Gene and Michelle.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.