Campaign Image

Support Captain McCarthy

Raised:

 USD $3,347

Campaign created by Mark Haddle

Campaign funds will be received by Michelle McCarthy

Support Captain McCarthy

Vienna Volunteer Fire Captain Gene McCarthy has faithfully and selflessly served the residents and visitors of Vienna for over 30 thirty years and now he needs our help.

Last week Cpt. McCarthy suffered a life threatening off duty medical event that resulted in being life flighted to Cleveland for emergency surgery. He will be remaining in the hospital for several weeks and will be off work for extended period while he is recuperating. This event will result in significant medical and travel expenses as well as create a hardship in providing for his family.   


Recent Donations
Show:
Doug Switzer
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Get well soon my childhood friend.

Elizabeth Powell
$ 50.00 USD
9 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 days ago

Brianna Marin
$ 200.00 USD
4 days ago

Julie Lindsey
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Get better soon, Geno!

Mary and Greg Dye
$ 30.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers for a speedy recovery!!

Sean Stimac
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Deborah Walsh
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Get better Eugene.

Laura Duff
$ 20.00 USD
5 days ago

Abigail Laura
$ 47.00 USD
5 days ago

Lisa Rumple
$ 150.00 USD
6 days ago

They helped me when my husband was still alive. Get well soon.

Jeannie Berlin
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Beth Tate
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

I’m so sorry to hear this. Gene has been my buddy for many years! Get well soon my friend

Myra Griffin Saylor
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Knoth Management Group
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Susan Romine
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Get well soon Gene!!

Doreen Svarny
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

All my thoughts and prayers are with Gene and Michelle.

Diane Zajack
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Gary
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

Michael Haddle
$ 75.00 USD
7 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo