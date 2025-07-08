Run with FloZo to Junior Olympics

Hi everyone! 🌟 My name is Zoey aka FloZo, and I’m super excited to share a personal journey with you. Just this past season, I qualified at the Regional Track Meet in not one, but three races - the 400 meters, the 4x400 relay, and the 4x100! 🎉 This means I’m headed to the Junior Olympics in Savannah, Georgia.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. Training for these events takes dedication and a whole lot of hard work. From early morning runs, to countless hours spent perfecting my form at practice, every moment counts. This journey isn’t just about medals; it’s about pushing myself beyond limits, learning discipline, and striving to become the best version of myself through athletics.

But here comes the tough part - funding this incredible opportunity! 💸 Travel costs alone are daunting, not to mention accommodation and meals while I'm in Savannah competing on a national stage. Every little bit helps get me one step closer to my dream of representing Arizona Cheetahs at a National competition.

Your donations can make all the difference in covering travel expenses so I can focus solely on what I love most - running! Every contribution, no matter how small, is a vital part of making this journey possible for me and many other young athletes across the country who have big dreams but need your support to achieve them. 🌈

I believe in you readers as much as anyone else supporting my cause. So here’s my message to you: If there's ever been something that moved or inspired you, please share this link with friends and family – every single person counts! This is about more than just me; it’s about all of us coming together for someone who dared to dream big.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you decide to support me on this amazing adventure - whether through donations, sharing my story or simply believing in young athletes' dreams like I do! 💖✨

Zoey “Flo-Zo” Burgess