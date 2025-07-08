Help Surf Coast Flying School to Soar Again!!!

Dear Friends, Supporters, and Aviation Enthusiasts,



My name is Shane Stanley and I am the Owner and Chief Flying Instructor of Surf Coast Flying School, a small but passionate operation based at Barwon Heads Airport.



On Sunday, 6th July 2025, a customer hired our beloved Tecnam P92 Echo Super for a flight but sadly, the aircraft experienced a hard landing and veered off the runway onto the grass, causing significant damage.



Fortunately, nobody was injured in this incident.



As a small school with just one training aircraft, this incident has grounded us and threatens our ability to continue.



The Tecnam P92 Echo Super is the backbone of our school, enabling us to train aspiring pilots and share our love of aviation. We are working with our insurance provider to commence repairs as soon as possible and we are hopeful this will cover the bulk of the repair costs.



However, out-of-pocket expenses remain, and the loss of our aircraft for several months will create a serious financial crisis. Without our Tecnam, we cannot conduct flying lessons—our primary income source—leaving us unable to cover essential costs like rent, utilities, and staff support.



To keep Surf Coast Flying School alive, we will need to cross-hire another aircraft while repairs are carried out so that we can resume flying lessons as soon as possible and this will further add to our expenses. We are seeking your generosity to help us cover repair shortfalls, temporary aircraft hire, and ongoing operational costs during this challenging period. Every donation, no matter what size, brings us closer to staying afloat and returning to the skies.



Your support means everything to us. Whether it’s a contribution or sharing this campaign, you’re helping us protect our school and the dreams of our students. We will provide regular updates with photos of the repair progress and our journey back to flight. Thank you for standing with us.



With gratitude,

Shane Stanley

Owner and Chief Flying Instructor

Surf Coast Flying School



