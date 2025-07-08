Dear Yelm Friends and Neighbors,

After a year of experiencing the Yelm Fresh software and creating the foundation necessary to move forward, I am excited to report that not only do I remain committed to bringing this project to fruition, all key administrative roles have been filled. Yelm Fresh is Ready, Rooted and Rising

For those of you new to this project, the Yelm Fresh food hub software is a novel approach: an online farmers market designed to connect local farms, growers, ranchers and food producers with buyers while managing the logistics of getting fresh produce from farm to your table.

Me being committed isn’t enough. Being a community-benefited project needs the support of the community in the equation to make it happen, therefore this invitation to you is to help take the Yelm Fresh Food Hub, an emerging online farmers marketplace to the next level.

Our immediate fundraising goal is for the renewal of the 2025 software, $1795, a savings of $800 if paid for by July 15th and the initial cost of on-boarding the administrative team, $2000, for a total of $3795.

Once we've secured this funding, THEN I can finally start inviting farmers and food producers, something we have all been waiting for, plus the planning team can start building the team necessary for full operation.

Check out the food hubs in the links below for what is possible…this is where we are heading with your support.

Donations can be made in person, by mail or on our GiveSendGo platform.

For those of you who would like to know more and engage with your community, drop in any time this coming Saturday, July 12th at the Yelm Fresh Food Hub Open House 12 noon – 3 pm. There will be introductions, focus groups, samples and who knows what else😊. Guess you’ll have to show up and see. Time to focus on solutions.

In closing, by building upon the strong foundation we’ve established, key strategies we are developing and your essential support we can ensure Yelm Fresh flourishes and benefits our community for years to come.

To full pantries, in gratitude,

Susie

For more information contact Susie at: yelmfresh@yelm.rocks

Yelm Fresh Food Hub: 16525 Lindsay Rd. SE, Unit A Yelm WA (by appointment only)

P.S. Role Models using the same Local Food Marketplace software along with 300 other food hubs across the country:

South Sound Fresh: I have been selling on this food hub in Olympia very successfully for over 2 years and where I got the idea to bring this software to Yelm. They started small just like us.

Kitsap Fresh: impressive, predominantly volunteer run by a community committed to its mission, with a few paid staff. (Check out their short video - what an inspiration)



















