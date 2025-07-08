Supporting Maya Benedetti

Maya is just 15. For the last year and a half, she has been through every awful experience you hear a teenage girl can be entrapped in. She has experienced some very significant mental health struggles that have left her hurting and broken. Very broken. She has spent the last few months in two different facilities where she has been receiving the help she needs to get well and free. In the middle of it all, she has received Jesus as her Savior and now needs to know Him as Lord. Maya has been accepted into an inpatient therapy center in North Carolina, called House of Hope, that has a wonderful reputation to assist teenage girls and their families in their journey to restoration and wholeness. House of Hope will help her truly heal, is centered around Christ, and is located close to her mom. But she will potentially need to be there for a year or more and insurance doesn't cover much of the cost at all, unfortunately. We have received many financial miracles a long this journey, there is still a significant need to ensure Maya can get the treatment that she needs so she can experience wholeness and healing.

We are just asking if any of you can help in any little way to take the burden off Maya's mom and her back home, healthy, healed and ready to experience life again. The health professionals that we are working with all agree that this Christ-centered therapy center is the next best step to bring her to full recovery. While she is struggling with severe mental health issues, her body, mind and spirit need a healthy balance. At this point, it is literally a life and death issue for Maya.

I would ask that you prayerfully consider giving towards Maya's journey of restoration so she can experience life in the fullness that God intended for her. If you are unable to give financially, please pray for Maya as she comes to your mind. I know this is a significant amount of money and this request is not made lightly. If you are not able to give in a lump sum but would like to give a monthly donation towards Maya's journey, please contact me directly.

All funds that are raised will go to House of Hope to cover the expenses needed for Maya's enrollment there. If there are any leftover funds they will go towards covering the costs of Maya's medical treatments over the previous three months.

Your donations and prayers for Maya mean more than you will ever know and there are not enough words to describe how much this means to our family.

Please feel free to reach out to me if you want to know more or have any questions.



