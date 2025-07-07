Recovery Funds for Matt

Matt needs our help. He's in the fight of his life after a terrible motorcycle accident on June 20th. Matt sustained several life-threatening injuries, he has made small daily improvements, but he is currently still in the ICU at Kennestone. We all know how tough Matt is and he is fighting very hard, but the road ahead includes multiple surgeries, rehab and time out of work.

This fund will help cover medical bills, recovery costs and basic living expenses so Matt can focus on healing.

If you're able to give or share, it would mean a lot.