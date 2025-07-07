Campaign Image

Recovery Funds for Matt

 USD $10,000

 USD $1,360

Campaign created by Lori & Andy

Matt needs our help. He's in the fight of his life after a terrible motorcycle accident on June 20th. Matt sustained several life-threatening injuries, he has made small daily improvements, but he is currently still in the ICU at Kennestone. We all know how tough Matt is and he is fighting very hard, but the road ahead includes multiple surgeries, rehab and time out of work. 

This fund will help cover medical bills, recovery costs and basic living expenses so Matt can focus on healing. 

If you're able to give or share, it would mean a lot. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Jay and Keisha

Bob LeBeau
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Wishing you strength, you got this. Continued prayers🙏🙏🙏

Geno
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

Sean
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Tony Moon
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Raja Jessica
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Sending prayers ❤️

Joe P
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

You got this brother

Paul B
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Dee W
$ 35.00 USD
9 days ago

We love you, Matt!!

Kim and Greg
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

We llov you brother. Keep fighting

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Fight Fight Fight

Falicea
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Mary
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Love you brother

Clay Thome
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Heal fast brother.

Lori Ponder
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for your recovery Matt!

Andy
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

