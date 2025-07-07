El Salvador Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Brad Bazzell
Dear Friends,
I’m incredibly excited to share that from July 28th to August 5th, I’ll be traveling to El Salvador on a mission trip—and I’m especially grateful to be going with my daughter, Ellie! This opportunity means so much to both of us, and we’re honored to be part of a team that will be serving alongside local churches and communities.
Our mission is to share the love and hope of Jesus Christ in both practical and spiritual ways. During our time in El Salvador, we’ll be:
This trip is not just about what we bring—it’s about being present, listening, learning, and walking alongside people in their everyday lives. We believe that small acts of kindness, when done in love, can have a lasting impact.
To make this mission possible, I’m raising $2,000 to help cover:
If you feel led to support this mission financially, please know that every gift—no matter the size—makes a difference. Your generosity will help us reach families in need and share the hope found in Christ.
Even more than financial support, I would deeply appreciate your prayers:
Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Your encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. If you’d like to give or have any questions, feel free to reach out—I’d love to connect!
With heartfelt gratitude,
Brad (and Ellie)
Praying for safety during your trip. Praising God for your servant hearts and willingness to heed his call.
May God protect and keep you, Ellie and your team safe as you do his work in El Salvador. Psalm 91:11 Melissa
Good Luck and God bless!
Thank you for your servant heart.
God Bless Brad
Bradley, Enjoy your trip and safe travels!
Glad to support both you and Ellie on this Missions trip!
