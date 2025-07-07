El Salvador Mission Trip

Dear Friends,

I’m incredibly excited to share that from July 28th to August 5th, I’ll be traveling to El Salvador on a mission trip—and I’m especially grateful to be going with my daughter, Ellie! This opportunity means so much to both of us, and we’re honored to be part of a team that will be serving alongside local churches and communities.

Our mission is to share the love and hope of Jesus Christ in both practical and spiritual ways. During our time in El Salvador, we’ll be:

Visiting churches and remote villages to build relationships and encourage local believers

Help with building projects at local churches

Distributing essential items like food, clothing, and Bibles

Hosting outreach events for children and families

Praying with individuals and sharing the message of God’s love and hope

This trip is not just about what we bring—it’s about being present, listening, learning, and walking alongside people in their everyday lives. We believe that small acts of kindness, when done in love, can have a lasting impact.

To make this mission possible, I’m raising $2,000 to help cover:

Travel expenses

Ministry supplies (Bibles, food, building supplies and any other essential items for families and their children)

Support for local partners and churches who continue the work long after we return home

If you feel led to support this mission financially, please know that every gift—no matter the size—makes a difference. Your generosity will help us reach families in need and share the hope found in Christ.

Even more than financial support, I would deeply appreciate your prayers:

For safe travels and good health for our team

For wisdom, strength, and unity as we prepare and serve

For open hearts and meaningful connections with those we meet

And for God to move powerfully in every life we encounter

Thank you for being part of this journey with me. Your encouragement, prayers, and support mean more than words can express. If you’d like to give or have any questions, feel free to reach out—I’d love to connect!

With heartfelt gratitude,

Brad (and Ellie)



