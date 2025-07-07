Campaign Image

Road to Junior Olympic National Championship

Hi everyone,

My name is Leticia Gonzales, and I’m reaching out with exciting news and a humble request. My amazing son, Mariano Regalado, has just qualified for the Junior Olympics in mini javelin throw after becoming a regional champion! We’re incredibly proud of him and want to support him every step of the way.

The competition takes place in Georgia, and we’re trying to raise funds to cover two flight tickets—one for Mariano and one for me, so I can travel with him and support him during this important event.

Mariano has worked so hard to get to this point. His dedication, discipline, and love for the sport have been inspiring. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to compete on a national stage, and we don’t want the cost of travel to hold him back.

Our goal is to raise just enough to cover airfare and basic travel expenses. Any amount helps and means the world to us. If you’re able to donate or share our story, we’d be so grateful.

Thank you for supporting young athletes and helping dreams come true.

With gratitude,

Mariano Regalado 



Recent Donations
Fernandez family
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Good luck

Monroy
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Good luck, Nano! 🩷

Mary and Jesse
$ 115.00 USD
5 days ago

Good luck and have faith 🤙🏽

Starnes-Arroyo Family
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Congratulations Mariano!!! Love, Auntie Megan, Uncle Taz, Zander, Zepplyn and Zyla!!! 😃

Garcia fam
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

Congrats nano!

The Garcias
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Congratulations Mariano

Angela Ruiz
$ 25.00 USD
6 days ago

Good luck!!!

Rolbetos taco shop
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Congratulations
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Throw hard and far! Good luck! 🍀

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Congratulations mijo!! You are awesome!! Kick some !!

Des and gang
$ 40.00 USD
9 days ago

Go get em ano!! 👏🏽

Raquel Gibson-Starks
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Good luck!

Nana and Tata
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Good luck Nano

Karina
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Good luck!

Jennifer Burgess
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Congrats! Proud of you

Destiny Chavez Bustamante
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

So proud of you little cousin!! Keep up the hard work 👏🏽

Lisa Feinstein
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Hunter Thomas
$ 30.00 USD
10 days ago

🔥🔥🔥

