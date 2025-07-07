Road to Junior Olympic National Championship

Hi everyone,

My name is Leticia Gonzales, and I’m reaching out with exciting news and a humble request. My amazing son, Mariano Regalado, has just qualified for the Junior Olympics in mini javelin throw after becoming a regional champion! We’re incredibly proud of him and want to support him every step of the way.

The competition takes place in Georgia, and we’re trying to raise funds to cover two flight tickets—one for Mariano and one for me, so I can travel with him and support him during this important event.

Mariano has worked so hard to get to this point. His dedication, discipline, and love for the sport have been inspiring. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for him to compete on a national stage, and we don’t want the cost of travel to hold him back.

Our goal is to raise just enough to cover airfare and basic travel expenses. Any amount helps and means the world to us. If you’re able to donate or share our story, we’d be so grateful.

Thank you for supporting young athletes and helping dreams come true.

With gratitude,

Mariano Regalado







