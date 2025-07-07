Holding On To Hope and We Need Your Help

My name is Joshua Eggerson, and I’m a father of two doing my best to hold things together for my family during a season of unexpected challenges. After thirteen years in ministry as a pastor and church planter, I lost my job at the end of 2024. Although I was given a severance, due to the cost of providing for two children and ongoing personal medical expenses due to my heart condition, those funds have now been depleted. I have applied for disability and am now waiting on a decision for my Social Security Disability (SSDI) claim, which is now in its final stage, while at the same time applying for jobs and taking on odd jobs to ensure that we have our basic needs.

At the same time, our family has been navigating some difficult personal transitions, and my two children — ages 9 and 11 — have carried more than any child should. I’ve done everything I can to give them stability, love, and consistency. They’re resilient, but this time has been incredibly difficult for them.

I've always done my best to provide for my family, and since we relocated to Southaven, Mississippi, I’ve never missed rent in the three years we’ve been in our home, even while unemployed. I’ve leaned heavily on faith, prayer, and perseverance, and now I’m at a crossroads where I can no longer do this alone.

I need to move by July 22 to keep my children in their school district and ensure as little disruption to their lives as possible. I’ve found a nearby home that could be perfect for us, but I need help to secure it, cover moving costs, and keep our vehicle from being repossessed.

I’m asking for help raising $8,000 by July 15 to:

• Pay the first month’s rent and deposit at a new home nearby

• Stop a vehicle repossession and bring payments current

• Cover basic moving expenses

As I mentioned earlier, I’m actively applying for work and have a promising part-time job interview this week. If my disability claim is approved, I’ll receive a substantial back payment that would allow me to reset financially and move forward with stability.

I’m not asking for long-term support — just help bridging this critical moment. If you’re able to give, I am deeply grateful. If you’re not, your prayers and encouragement mean just as much. All donations will go to Joshua Eggerson Ministries a nonprofit church organization incorporated in the state of Mississippi.

👉 Out of respect for my children’s privacy and everything we’re walking through as a family, I kindly ask that you do not post this publicly on social media. However, if you know someone who would want to help, please feel free to share the link privately with people you trust.

I believe God is with us in this, and I’m trusting Him to make a way as He has done so many times before. Thank you for standing with me and my children during this time.





Joshua Eggerson Sr.