Common Grounds Church Meal Funding

Every Sunday, Common Grounds Church hosts free community meals open to everyone, no matter their background, beliefs, or circumstances. Alongside warm, home-cooked food, the Church offers welcoming Bible studies, meaningful activities, and a space for genuine connection. These gatherings are about more than just food as they’re about building community, belonging, and hope. This fundraiser will help fund the cost of ingredients, kitchen supplies, drinks, and other essentials needed to keep these meals going strong. Any support helps us continue offering this space of love, care, and unity.