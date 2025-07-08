Campaign Image

Supporting Melissa Noyes and her family

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $29,435

On June 19th, 2025, my mother Melissa, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that resulted in an immediate hospitalization because it was pressing on her brain stem, and creating pressure in her brain. During the first 8 days in ICU, the doctors prepped her brain for the highly complicated surgery, that lasted 18 hours. The surgeons were able to remove about 80-90% of the tumor and want her to begin the recovery process before addressing any of the tumor that remains.

Due to the nature and area of the tumor, the recovery process for my mom will be extensive. 

The length of the surgery caused stress on her body and brain, and because the tumor had grown so large, the brain stem was swollen, causing her to have more post-op challenges. She has lost the use of her right eye, which we can only hope and pray that she can see out of it ever again, and it will take months to regain the use of her left side of the body, which may never be back to normal. The impacted nerves that were in and around the tumor have caused the doctors to worry about her ability to swallow and keep an open airway, delaying the removal of her breathing tube. The doctors are planning a tracheotomy, which will get the breathing tube out, allowing her to work on recovery in the other impacted areas while the swelling in her brain subsides.

With all of this happening in a matter of three weeks, we still know very little about the challenges and changes we may need to make to support her. However, we do know that it will be costly. As many of you know, my mother worked very hard in her professional career to help support our family and our home. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the situation, medical bills and all the other expenses that come with my mother's recovery will continue to grow. Even with health insurance, there will be additional expenses and unexpected costs for equipment and/or changes needed in our home to accommodate her, which is becoming stressful for my family. We are asking our friends, family, and community to help us during this time. Any amount you are willing and capable to give will help our family help support Melissa. She is going to need much more care, and we want to make sure she can get the best possible treatment and equipment to help her. 


Recent Donations
Diego and Liz
$ 150.00 USD
23 hours ago

Patty Greene
$ 150.00 USD
1 day ago

Roy Sabo
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Maria
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for your prompt recovery.

Linda Pallitto
$ 1000.00 USD
2 days ago

Jo my prayers are with you and your family!!

Leah and Heather Rumore
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Wishing you a good strong and healthy recovery. ❤️

Bryan Tat
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

god bless you

Mike Hogan
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Whatever we can do to help you get better Melissa!

Chip Atzbach
$ 25.00 USD
3 days ago

Prayers for a quick and complete recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

❤️

Ramchandani Family
$ 250.00 USD
3 days ago

You all continue to remain in our thoughts and prayers 🙏🙏

Don and Sonia DiBuono
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending healing thoughts and prayers!

Kristina
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Wishing you a full and speedy recovery Melissa ❤️

Hoaithu
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Thinking of you and keeping you in my prayers!

Kurt Jorgensen
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Get better soon my friend

Greg and Lynn Potamis
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Sending you lots of positive vibes and get well wishes. Thinking of you Melissa!

Amardeep Sidhu
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Pat and Martha
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Todd and Jillian Boufford
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Sending positive thoughts to you all. Get well soon Melissa, you are awesome! Todd & Jillian

The Terry family
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

