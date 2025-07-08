Supporting Melissa Noyes and her family

On June 19th, 2025, my mother Melissa, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that resulted in an immediate hospitalization because it was pressing on her brain stem, and creating pressure in her brain. During the first 8 days in ICU, the doctors prepped her brain for the highly complicated surgery, that lasted 18 hours. The surgeons were able to remove about 80-90% of the tumor and want her to begin the recovery process before addressing any of the tumor that remains.

Due to the nature and area of the tumor, the recovery process for my mom will be extensive.

The length of the surgery caused stress on her body and brain, and because the tumor had grown so large, the brain stem was swollen, causing her to have more post-op challenges. She has lost the use of her right eye, which we can only hope and pray that she can see out of it ever again, and it will take months to regain the use of her left side of the body, which may never be back to normal. The impacted nerves that were in and around the tumor have caused the doctors to worry about her ability to swallow and keep an open airway, delaying the removal of her breathing tube. The doctors are planning a tracheotomy, which will get the breathing tube out, allowing her to work on recovery in the other impacted areas while the swelling in her brain subsides.

With all of this happening in a matter of three weeks, we still know very little about the challenges and changes we may need to make to support her. However, we do know that it will be costly. As many of you know, my mother worked very hard in her professional career to help support our family and our home. Unfortunately, with the uncertainty of the situation, medical bills and all the other expenses that come with my mother's recovery will continue to grow. Even with health insurance, there will be additional expenses and unexpected costs for equipment and/or changes needed in our home to accommodate her, which is becoming stressful for my family. We are asking our friends, family, and community to help us during this time. Any amount you are willing and capable to give will help our family help support Melissa. She is going to need much more care, and we want to make sure she can get the best possible treatment and equipment to help her.



