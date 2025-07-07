Autumns Emergency Surgery

Update:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that Autumn had to be put to sleep during surgery because the damage to her intestines was too severe. I moved mountains to get a loan to pay for her surgery and now my soul kitty is gone. I brought her home at 3am to let the rest of the animals, my sons and me say our final goodbyes on our own time. I still have to make arrangements for her body I’m just not ready. And like pouring salt into a wound, even after editing my bill, I still owe $8k. Any support/prayers/hugs/texts etc would be forever appreciated. I’m not sure this broken heart will ever be mended….💔

Hi friends!

Autumn was vomiting for several days and after an ultrasound, we have discovered she swallowed some sewing thread and it needs to be surgically removed ASAP before it severs her intestines. I am happy to trade childcare or meal prep services for help. They are quoting me 8-10k currently and I have to pay up front before surgery is done. Please, PLEASE help if you can!!