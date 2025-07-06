Help My Mother Fight Stage 3B Breast Cancer

A Mother’s Strength. A Warrior’s Battle.

My mother is one of the strongest, most selfless people I know. She is now facing her greatest challenge yet — advanced Stage 3B Invasive Ductal Carcinoma, an aggressive form of breast cancer.

She has spent her life fighting for others. Now, she needs us to fight for her.

Her Journey: From Immigrant to Survivor in Spirit

Many years ago, my mother made the courageous decision to immigrate to the United States — alone, with only me (a small child) and her own elderly mother by her side. None of us spoke English. She had no safety net, but she believed in a better future.

She worked tirelessly to learn the language, navigate a new country, and provide for her family. Through every obstacle, she remained determined, humble, and loving. She never asked for help — not then, and not even now, as she battles cancer. But I am asking for her.

The Diagnosis & The Fight Ahead

In recent months, she was diagnosed with Stage 3B invasive ductal carcinoma, which has begun to spread beyond the breast tissue.

While some of the costs are covered by insurance, many are not — supplemental treatment including medication and infusions. We are quickly running out of financial options, and I am humbly asking for your help. The cost of supplemental treatment is $7,500 a month (or $1,875 per week). It is estimated that she will need 8 months of treatment.

How You Can Help

We are hoping to raise $60,000 to help cover:

· Treatment-related costs not covered by insurance

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real and direct impact on her ability to receive the care she needs.

If you’re unable to give, we would be so grateful if you would share this page or keep her in your thoughts and prayers.

From My Heart to Yours

My mother has always believed in giving — even when she had very little. I’ve seen her offer meals to neighbors, kindness to strangers, and unconditional love to her family. Now, I want to give her something back: a chance to fight this cancer with dignity and strength.

Thank you so much for reading, for caring, and for standing beside us in this fight.

With all my gratitude,

Michael



