Helping Texas with flood

Goal:
USD $600
Raised:
USD $1,060
Campaign funds will be received by abigail hope
Hey y’all! Y’all know me by now, I love to help people. This is my 4th trip helping with natural disasters. I’m sure y’all have heard about the floods in Texas. The death toll as of now is 59 while 11 kids are missing. Heartbreaking. I want to go out to Texas to help look for missing people, help clear out some damage, give aid to those who need it and show others the love of God. The money I receive will be for gas, food, and if an emergency should arise. Please consider supporting me in this journey. I plan to go July 9th-15th.
PRAYING FOR ALL.
We’ll be praying for you Abby and all the volunteers. Blessings. Very sad down there.
Bless you, Abby♥️
