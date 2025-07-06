Helping Texas with flood

Hey y’all! Y’all know me by now, I love to help people. This is my 4th trip helping with natural disasters. I’m sure y’all have heard about the floods in Texas. The death toll as of now is 59 while 11 kids are missing. Heartbreaking. I want to go out to Texas to help look for missing people, help clear out some damage, give aid to those who need it and show others the love of God. The money I receive will be for gas, food, and if an emergency should arise. Please consider supporting me in this journey. I plan to go July 9th-15th. 

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Virginia Campbell
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

PRAYING FOR ALL.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Susie Songe
$ 60.00 USD
10 days ago

We’ll be praying for you Abby and all the volunteers. Blessings. Very sad down there.

Debbie
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Bless you, Abby♥️

Amelia
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

