Campaign Image

Shelby and Jared Rexing

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $3,915

Campaign created by Rachelle May

Campaign funds will be received by Jared Rexing

Shelby and Jared Rexing

Our family is reaching out during one of the most emotional and challenging times we’ve ever faced

At just 21 weeks pregnant, my sister-in-law Shelby went into preterm labor and has since been admitted to the hospital. Doctors are doing everything possible to help her carry their baby girl safely until at least 34 weeks, which means she will remain hospitalized for the next 2 to 3 months — possibly longer.

Her pregnancy is considered high-risk, and every day in the hospital gives their baby girl a stronger chance at survival and a healthier start to life. But this prolonged hospital stay comes with heavy emotional and financial burdens.

My brother Jared, who works full-time as an engineer, now faces an impossible balance: working Monday through Friday, while driving over 1 hour each way on weekends just to be by his wife’s side. Meanwhile, they’re preparing for the possibility of a NICU stay once the baby is born — which could extend the medical journey by several more weeks or months.


Even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs for hospitalization, lost income, travel, and everyday living expenses are overwhelming. We’re asking for your help to ease their financial stress so they can focus on what matters most: keeping mom and baby safe.


How Your Support Will Help:

Cover mounting medical bills from the prolonged hospital stay

Assist with possible NICU expenses after delivery

Offset lost income during this critical time

Help with travel, meals, and other daily costs while they’re separated

Support the transition to life after birth, which may include at-home care or extended recovery

We know times are tough for many, and any amount — big or small — is deeply appreciated. If you’re not able to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness and support mean more than we can ever express.


Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.


With gratitude,

 Jared and Shelby’s Family ❤️



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending love and prayers!

Jessica Kleiboeker
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Thoughts and prayers for all of you!

Julie Williams
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
8 days ago

Matt and Brooke Gage
$ 200.00 USD
8 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for your family. ❤️

Tracy and Cathy
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying

Alexis Parchman
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for peace, strength, and healing! Isaiah 41:10 - “So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Tod and Angie Parchman
$ 150.00 USD
9 days ago

Jared and Shelby, we are lifting you and your family in prayer, trusting in the promise that “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble” (Psalm 46:1). May you sense His nearness and be comforted by His presence as you walk through this season. We so look forward to meeting your precious little girl.

Kelly Jones
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for your family and precious baby!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Shelby, I’m praying for you and your sweet baby. I love ya and miss ya. Take care, Dear Friend.

Karen and Jack
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for both of you and the precious baby. Love you!

Joe and Amy
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you, and praying blessings and miracles for your family!!

Julie Jamerson
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Doug and Whitney Stringer
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Prayers for your sweet family.

Mitzi and Brian Neal
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for your sweet family . ❤️

Kelsi Atteberry
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Prayers for your family 🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
10 days ago

Prayers

Jason and Laura Cochrum
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Praying for miracles! God can do exceedingly and abundantly more than we can ask, think or imagine🙏

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo