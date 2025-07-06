Shelby and Jared Rexing

Our family is reaching out during one of the most emotional and challenging times we’ve ever faced

At just 21 weeks pregnant, my sister-in-law Shelby went into preterm labor and has since been admitted to the hospital. Doctors are doing everything possible to help her carry their baby girl safely until at least 34 weeks, which means she will remain hospitalized for the next 2 to 3 months — possibly longer.

Her pregnancy is considered high-risk, and every day in the hospital gives their baby girl a stronger chance at survival and a healthier start to life. But this prolonged hospital stay comes with heavy emotional and financial burdens.

My brother Jared, who works full-time as an engineer, now faces an impossible balance: working Monday through Friday, while driving over 1 hour each way on weekends just to be by his wife’s side. Meanwhile, they’re preparing for the possibility of a NICU stay once the baby is born — which could extend the medical journey by several more weeks or months.





Even with insurance, the out-of-pocket costs for hospitalization, lost income, travel, and everyday living expenses are overwhelming. We’re asking for your help to ease their financial stress so they can focus on what matters most: keeping mom and baby safe.





How Your Support Will Help:

Cover mounting medical bills from the prolonged hospital stay

Assist with possible NICU expenses after delivery

Offset lost income during this critical time

Help with travel, meals, and other daily costs while they’re separated

Support the transition to life after birth, which may include at-home care or extended recovery

We know times are tough for many, and any amount — big or small — is deeply appreciated. If you’re not able to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others. Your kindness and support mean more than we can ever express.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.





With gratitude,

Jared and Shelby’s Family ❤️







