Please help support the Hauger family

 USD $5,000

 USD $1,000

Family of 3 lost everything in a house fire including three kitty cats and a beautiful pitbull Tara. We are trying to reach out to the community to get support in getting them back on their feet. Anything will be helpful. John and his wife Lois, John also supports another member of the household with a disability. Please keep them in your prayers.

GiveSendGo Charities
$ 1000.00 USD
10 hours ago

This “Crisis Response” Grant has been made possible through the generosity of the Giver Army! We’re so sorry for the difficult circumstances you’re facing right now. Our prayer is that God surrounds you with peace, provision, and strength in this season. Philippians 4:19 Learn more about our mission at www.GiveSendGo.org

