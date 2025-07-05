Help for funeral and celebration of life for Jesse

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $420
Campaign funds will be received by Beatrice Komotios
My son Jesse was viciously, tragically taken from me and our family 2 days ago. He was trying to help his brother with his car when a car drove by and started shooting them. His brother had to have surgery but my Jesse died on the spot. His life had challenges but he always tried to look to God for help. He has a son, daughter whom he loved with all his heart. They were his world. This is beyond heartbreaking and humbling to have to come on here and ask. I am on a very fixed income and cannot afford to give my son the funeral he deserves and to celebrate his life with family and friends. Any help would be very grateful.
Love you Jesse forever and always.. My condolences to your family.
My prayers and thoughts are with you at this difficult time, Jesse was a very respectful young man, I got to meet him from my boys. God bless you and your family.
My deepest sympathy. May your h eart be healed. God Bless!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.