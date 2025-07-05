Help for funeral and celebration of life for Jesse

My son Jesse was viciously, tragically taken from me and our family 2 days ago. He was trying to help his brother with his car when a car drove by and started shooting them. His brother had to have surgery but my Jesse died on the spot. His life had challenges but he always tried to look to God for help. He has a son, daughter whom he loved with all his heart. They were his world. This is beyond heartbreaking and humbling to have to come on here and ask. I am on a very fixed income and cannot afford to give my son the funeral he deserves and to celebrate his life with family and friends. Any help would be very grateful.