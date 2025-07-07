Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

A Final Gift of Support for Beth and her family

Raised:

 USD $800

Campaign created by Debbie Rodriguez

Campaign funds will be received by Julia Burleson

A Final Gift of Support for Beth and her family

In precious and loving memory of Beth Burleson Maria, who went to be with Jesus unexpectedly and has left behind immense sadness and confusion.

One of her biggest priorities in her life was supporting her disabled daughter, Jennifer, a stroke victim as well as the mother to her precious grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly. Beth worked hard to try and support Jennifer and the kids by adding to government's support with her own paychecks. But with her being gone now, there is a lot of support needed. Two out of three children have disabilities as well. 

Sadie, 8 years old, also autistic and non-verbal 

Presley, 5 years old, also autistic and non-verbal 

Sawyer, 3.5 years old 

Sadie and Presley are in special schools and Sawyer will need daycare this fall.

Beth's siblings are paying for Beth's end-of-life care and services and Mike & Julie are trying to financially support Jennifer and the kids. 

Any donations will go directly to Mike & Julie Burleson for dispersing. 

Recent Donations
Show:
John stover
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

Susann Wilkins
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Rest in Peace Beth. Prayers for Jennifer the girls and her extended family and friends.

Jaclyn Bean
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
6 days ago

Thank you for starting this GiveSendGo account for this precious family. May God bless Jennifer, Sadie, Presley and Sawyer during this most difficult time.

Gonzales Family
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

God be with you all!

Coffee tumblers
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Debbie and Diego Rodrigue
$ 200.00 USD
10 days ago

Love you guys!

Updates

Initial update

July 7th, 2025

I wanted to first thank you for considering a donation to help this entire family! 

One of the other big uses of the funds will be to pay off Beth's car and continue insurance, and to support the girls in their educational needs, groceries, clothing, monthly utilities and care. 

Thank you for considering 

I'll close with Beth's favorite scripture

"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philipians 4:13

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo