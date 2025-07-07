A Final Gift of Support for Beth and her family

In precious and loving memory of Beth Burleson Maria, who went to be with Jesus unexpectedly and has left behind immense sadness and confusion.

One of her biggest priorities in her life was supporting her disabled daughter, Jennifer, a stroke victim as well as the mother to her precious grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly. Beth worked hard to try and support Jennifer and the kids by adding to government's support with her own paychecks. But with her being gone now, there is a lot of support needed. Two out of three children have disabilities as well.

Sadie, 8 years old, also autistic and non-verbal

Presley, 5 years old, also autistic and non-verbal

Sawyer, 3.5 years old

Sadie and Presley are in special schools and Sawyer will need daycare this fall.

Beth's siblings are paying for Beth's end-of-life care and services and Mike & Julie are trying to financially support Jennifer and the kids.

Any donations will go directly to Mike & Julie Burleson for dispersing.