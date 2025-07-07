A Final Gift of Support for Beth and her family

Raised:
USD $800
Campaign funds will be received by Julia Burleson
In precious and loving memory of Beth Burleson Maria, who went to be with Jesus unexpectedly and has left behind immense sadness and confusion.
One of her biggest priorities in her life was supporting her disabled daughter, Jennifer, a stroke victim as well as the mother to her precious grandchildren, whom she loved so dearly. Beth worked hard to try and support Jennifer and the kids by adding to government's support with her own paychecks. But with her being gone now, there is a lot of support needed. Two out of three children have disabilities as well.
Sadie, 8 years old, also autistic and non-verbal
Presley, 5 years old, also autistic and non-verbal
Sawyer, 3.5 years old
Sadie and Presley are in special schools and Sawyer will need daycare this fall.
Beth's siblings are paying for Beth's end-of-life care and services and Mike & Julie are trying to financially support Jennifer and the kids.
Any donations will go directly to Mike & Julie Burleson for dispersing.
Rest in Peace Beth. Prayers for Jennifer the girls and her extended family and friends.
Thank you for starting this GiveSendGo account for this precious family. May God bless Jennifer, Sadie, Presley and Sawyer during this most difficult time.
God be with you all!
Love you guys!
July 7th, 2025
I wanted to first thank you for considering a donation to help this entire family!
One of the other big uses of the funds will be to pay off Beth's car and continue insurance, and to support the girls in their educational needs, groceries, clothing, monthly utilities and care.
Thank you for considering
I'll close with Beth's favorite scripture
"I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philipians 4:13
