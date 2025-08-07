Help Gracie Get The Urgent Care She Needs

Goal:
**Updates at the bottom**
Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers!
I’m reaching out with a heavy heart and hopeful spirit. My sweet dog Gracie suddenly became very sick this past week, and we’re still searching for answers.
🩺 What Happened
Gracie began vomiting repeatedly and couldn’t keep anything down. I rushed her to the vet, where bloodwork came back normal. She was sent home with meds for ulcers, antibiotics, and probiotics. While the vomiting stopped, her diarrhea continued and something still felt off.
We returned for more testing. An X-ray revealed a mass in her stomach, and we were referred to a specialty hospital for an ultrasound. Although the mass wasn’t confirmed, the vet noted she couldn’t locate Gracie’s right adrenal gland, raising concerns about Addison’s disease (hypoadrenocorticism). More testing is urgently needed.
🐶 Who Gracie Is
Gracie brightens every room she walks into. Her charisma, sweetness, and gentleness leave an impression on everyone she meets. She’s joyful, a little sassy, and full of heart, whether she’s trotting happily on a walk, sniffing and curious about everything outdoors, or saying hi to strangers with her signature warmth and excitement.
Those who know Gracie know just how special she is. She’s not just my dog, she’s family, and the soul of my home.
💸 Why I’m Asking for Help
So far, I’ve spent 3,700 on vet visits, diagnostics, and medications. We still need additional testing and possibly long-term treatment depending on what we uncover. I’ve done all I can alone, but this is beyond what I can manage on my own.
💛 How You Can Help
If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it will go directly toward:
• Ongoing vet bills
• Diagnostic testing and imaging
• Medications and treatment
If you can’t donate right now, sharing this link or sending love and support helps more than you know.
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me give Gracie the care she needs to feel like herself again, and for helping me fight for someone who’s given me so much love.
With deep gratitude,
Larissa & Gracie
Found your short on YT. I don’t have much but this is in memory of Goodwin Chase. He passed on Father’s Day just before his third birthday due do metastatic osteosarcoma. We’d do anything for our fur babies.
Dear Larissa, I hope you get good answers and Gracie is well again soon!
Larissa. Please tell Gracie we miss and love her and hope she gets better soon.
Enviando todo amor e carinho pra Gracie, pra que possa se recuperar bem e o quanto antes 🙏
Sending wishes for a quick recovery.
Sending you love and strength during this tough time. I know how deeply we love our furry companions, and how hard it is to see them unwell. I’m keeping you and your sweet girl in my thoughts, and hoping for her healing and comfort. You're not alone — and I admire your strength and dedication to her. Stay hopeful. Better days will come. 💛
July 8th, 2025
07/08/25
Hi everyone, I wanted to share a quick update and a heartfelt thank you. Thanks to the incredible generosity of friends and the support from Animal Resources of Tidewater, I’ve been able to cover some of Gracie’s recent medical expenses. Because of this, I’m lowering our fundraising goal to better reflect what’s still needed moving forward.
Gracie still has a journey ahead with testing and follow-up care, but this help has taken a big weight off, and I’m beyond grateful. Every donation, share, and kind message means the world! 💛
Larissa & Gracie
