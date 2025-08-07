Help Gracie Get The Urgent Care She Needs

**Updates at the bottom**

Hello friends, family, and kind-hearted strangers!

I’m reaching out with a heavy heart and hopeful spirit. My sweet dog Gracie suddenly became very sick this past week, and we’re still searching for answers.





🩺 What Happened

Gracie began vomiting repeatedly and couldn’t keep anything down. I rushed her to the vet, where bloodwork came back normal. She was sent home with meds for ulcers, antibiotics, and probiotics. While the vomiting stopped, her diarrhea continued and something still felt off.

We returned for more testing. An X-ray revealed a mass in her stomach, and we were referred to a specialty hospital for an ultrasound. Although the mass wasn’t confirmed, the vet noted she couldn’t locate Gracie’s right adrenal gland, raising concerns about Addison’s disease (hypoadrenocorticism). More testing is urgently needed.





🐶 Who Gracie Is

Gracie brightens every room she walks into. Her charisma, sweetness, and gentleness leave an impression on everyone she meets. She’s joyful, a little sassy, and full of heart, whether she’s trotting happily on a walk, sniffing and curious about everything outdoors, or saying hi to strangers with her signature warmth and excitement.

Those who know Gracie know just how special she is. She’s not just my dog, she’s family, and the soul of my home.





💸 Why I’m Asking for Help

So far, I’ve spent 3,700 on vet visits, diagnostics, and medications. We still need additional testing and possibly long-term treatment depending on what we uncover. I’ve done all I can alone, but this is beyond what I can manage on my own.





💛 How You Can Help

If you’re able to donate, no matter the amount, it will go directly toward:



• Ongoing vet bills

• Diagnostic testing and imaging

• Medications and treatment

If you can’t donate right now, sharing this link or sending love and support helps more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for helping me give Gracie the care she needs to feel like herself again, and for helping me fight for someone who’s given me so much love.





With deep gratitude,

Larissa & Gracie