Shaman Perskin Memorial Fund

Goal:
USD $3,900
Raised:
USD $450
Shaman Perskin, born July 13th, 1970, in Austin, Texas, passed away suddenly on July 3rd, 2025. This campaign is set up to allow family and friends to send donations to assist with the memorial for Shaman Perskin in lieu of flowers.
I love you and miss you dearly I think about you all the time I'll continue to pray for you even though your gone... To Blitz from Spanky
My heartfelt condolences.
Sending love and prayers during this difficult time
Our hearts go out to you.
Rest easy old friend.
My deep condolences to your family.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.