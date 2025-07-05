Campaign Image

Shaman Perskin Memorial Fund

 USD $3,900

 USD $450

Campaign created by Sativa Esper

Shaman Perskin, born July 13th, 1970, in Austin, Texas, passed away suddenly on July 3rd, 2025. This campaign is set up to allow family and friends to send donations to assist with the memorial for Shaman Perskin in lieu of flowers.

Keeley
$ 20.00 USD
2 days ago

I love you and miss you dearly I think about you all the time I'll continue to pray for you even though your gone... To Blitz from Spanky

Gabe
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Cindy Ford
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

My heartfelt condolences.

Adam Branton
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Jerry Bazil
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Sending love and prayers during this difficult time

Linda and Yoosef Khadem
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Our hearts go out to you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Marc Fort
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Rest easy old friend.

Steve Hopson
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

My deep condolences to your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
12 days ago

