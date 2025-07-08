Help support Monterey Vandals 13U Team

Monterey Pony Baseball created a Fall specialty team of twelve and thirteen year old boys who will compete in various baseball tournaments, both local and out of the area. Our league's goal is to ensure that each player/family are able to afford the fees for these tournaments, so that each child is given an opportunity to play on the baseball team. Our coaches are all volunteer parents, but there are fees for uniforms, equipment, insurance and tournament registration.

We are asking if you could possibly donate to our travel baseball team, so that they can attend these tournaments without causing financial hardship. We are a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Thank you!

Nicole Amaral