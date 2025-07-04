Ava is suffering with Meningoencephalitis of unkno

Ava is a behavioral rescue who was found as a stray under a year old. She’s stayed with me this entire time and we regularly work on her severe anxiety. A month and a half ago Ava started with some peculiar symptoms, swollen eyes, twitch and tiny yelps of pain and lethargy. Prior to this Ava swam regularly and had a normal level of activity. Today marks her 2nd emergency vet stay as we try to pinpoint a treatment that works for her and dosages. Ava was diagnosed with Meningoencephalitis of unknown origin (MUO) and treatment can be either chemotherapy or steroids with immunosuppressants. The steroids caused her to become aggressive and we weened off. They will be trying a different steroid today at emergency and getting her back to normal so she can come home. This disease can cause blindness temporarily or permanently. As of today she can no longer see and we aren’t sure if she will regain it. Ava is only 3 and I’d like to continue to try and get her to a happy comfortable place. I really need some help. Any amount I am truly grateful for. The emergency vet today was able to apply a rescue discount thankfully. I appreciate each and every one of you. My funds have gotten to depleted I really need help.