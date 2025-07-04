Ava is suffering with Meningoencephalitis of unkno

Goal:
USD $4,500
Raised:
USD $2,305
Campaign funds will be received by Wendy Brown
Ava is a behavioral rescue who was found as a stray under a year old. She’s stayed with me this entire time and we regularly work on her severe anxiety. A month and a half ago Ava started with some peculiar symptoms, swollen eyes, twitch and tiny yelps of pain and lethargy. Prior to this Ava swam regularly and had a normal level of activity. Today marks her 2nd emergency vet stay as we try to pinpoint a treatment that works for her and dosages. Ava was diagnosed with Meningoencephalitis of unknown origin (MUO) and treatment can be either chemotherapy or steroids with immunosuppressants. The steroids caused her to become aggressive and we weened off. They will be trying a different steroid today at emergency and getting her back to normal so she can come home. This disease can cause blindness temporarily or permanently. As of today she can no longer see and we aren’t sure if she will regain it. Ava is only 3 and I’d like to continue to try and get her to a happy comfortable place. I really need some help. Any amount I am truly grateful for. The emergency vet today was able to apply a rescue discount thankfully. I appreciate each and every one of you. My funds have gotten to depleted I really need help.
I'm using my birthday wish for Ava. I hope she feels better soon.
What a sweet dog. I love Chows.
Praying for Ava ♥️
I hope to see sweet Ava back in her pool. From my two Chows, Jenny and Lucy to Ava.
Hoping the best for Ava!
For Ava.
Sending lots of love and healing vibes 🙏🏼
I hope she gets better Wendy!
Sending love to our pool baby, Ava!! 💓
Prayers for Ava. I hope she gets better soon. Take care Wendy
In memory of Paige, we wish we could do more, but I know you understand our circumstances. Continued Prayers for Ava and you. Hoping she bounces back from this latest setback and comes home with renewed energy. Hugs to you
♥️ praying she hangs in ♥️ love to you
I wish the best for Ava.
Hope you feel better Ava! Sending prayers for you 🥰
Sending healing vibes!
Feel better soon, sweet girl! 💕
keep Ava in my prayers
July 9th, 2025
My little Ava had another appointment today with vet neurology. We discussed the two flare ups she had , one being a head tilt and unstable walking which was gone in a day or so but then after 5 good days a big flare up which ended us in the ER again. We also discussed the issues of aggression and Ava lunging at a couple of her friends and me being bit separating them. Ava is anxious but she is not aggressive so I felt the prednisone was too high. What ended up happening in the ER was a slightly higher dose of the steroid and an added immune suppressant . Her behavior seems much more normal however her vision is not totally back. The doctor today examined her eyes and felt we may regain some more vision. Ava can see and in the last photo here you can see she jumped up the back of the couch. I’m not encouraging her to do that but I think if she couldn’t see at all she wouldn’t have made that jump. We’re still guarded on how many of her friends are with her at a time… right now she gets one friend in rotations and in the yard I walk with her to make sure she’s safe. In two weeks the doctor asked me to email a follow up… eyes and how her pupils are reacting, how much is she eating and drinking, personality or mood changes (aggression hasn’t showed again now) tummy upsets as one of the meds causes loose stool so we added a antibiotic that helps with that. I’m still supporting her holistically to help with her inflammation and feeding her a clean highly digestible diet to give her the best advantage. Once we keep Ava stable for some time we will decrease the prednisone. Only time will tell so whatever I can give her body to help her I will continue to do. Huge thank you to @acyouhealth for all of your support. It’s hard to see Ava not feel well and having Meningoencephalitis of unknown origin (MUO). thank you to all that have donated. Please continue to share Ava’s fundraiser as we have many more appointments to come 🙏🏻 I thank all of you so much for the donations, kindness love and prayers you’ve given. #chowchowsofinstagram #chowdownwithwendybrown #chowchowrescue #chowchow #creamchow #creampuff #foster #donate #medicalrescue
July 6th, 2025
Ava is now home and resting. She still can’t see but that will likely return. I’m struggling to post photos here through give send go but am updating daily on my Facebook and Instagram (Wendy chow brown)
we have a follow up with neurology on Tuesday and we’ve had another medication added. I want to discuss the prednisone side affects of aggression and see if there are similar meds we could try instead. For now the ER visit was able to reduce the inflammation and she is home resting. More to come with the appts this week 🙏🏻
July 4th, 2025
Ava had 5 really great days and was weened from prednisone hoping we could try a different medication. A immunosuppressant was added that I was to pick up today but Ava seemed disoriented and not able to see. I called emergency to see if they could provide a liquid or IV form of the Meds to help her faster. This disease attacks the whole body and even though I desperately wanted to Bring her home I felt she was safer there. I will go back in a few hours to bring her dinner. She hasn’t eaten since yesterday morning or drank. I did get her to go potty while we were there. I’ll update again after dinner.
July 4th, 2025
