Help The Melton Family Fight Stage 4 Cancer

On September 5, 2024, our family faced a devastating diagnosis: stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer, now stage 4, spreading to my brain, spine, rib, and lymph nodes. This aggressive, chemo-resistant cancer has brought relentless challenges.

Chemotherapy triggered life-threatening blood clots, and a double mastectomy in May 2025 revealed the cancer’s resistance. Severe depression, dizziness, and memory loss led to an MRI confirming brain metastases.

PET scan on July 3, 2025, showed cancer in my T12 spine, rib, and lymph nodes, with a prognosis of 1.5 to 2 years with treatment. The financial toll is crushing for our modest family. We are not wealthy, and medical bills for treatments, medications, and tests are overwhelming. I have been trying but can no longer work due to lymphedema and constant spinal pain.

My husband, Terry, misses work to attend countless medical appointments, further straining our income.

Insurance denials for critical scans and denied SSI/disability benefits leave us struggling to cover essentials. We humbly seek your support. Your donation—$5, $50, or any amount—will help with medical costs, pain management, and daily needs, letting us focus on fighting this battle and cherishing time together.

If you can’t give, please share our story and pray for us. As Psalm 46:1 reminds us, “God is our refuge and strength.”

You can Donate here on GIVESENDGO, or contact me at mommaof2cct@live.com for updates.

With gratitude, 

The Melton Family 

Recent Donations
Erin Bernier
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers!

Gary Phipps
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Shreve Family
$ 40.00 USD
8 days ago

Continuing to pray for you & your family!

Cole family
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Misty Nelson
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Dawn
$ 110.00 USD
9 days ago

Helen
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Trying to help a little bit for you Amanda.

Benjamin family
$ 40.00 USD
11 days ago

The McDaniels
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Joshua 1:9

Kim Clark
$ 53.00 USD
13 days ago

You so so much for others, you are a faithful servant and I’m so sorry that this is happening to you, sorry I can’t give more, you and your family are in my daily prayers

Bryan Roberts
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

🙏

Ernestine Basola
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you sister 🙏 🎗. From a triple negative breast cancer survivor. Much 💗

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you

Elizabeth Street
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for you all friend 💜

Tabor Family
$ 200.00 USD
13 days ago

Keep fighting Amanda.

