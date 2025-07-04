Help The Melton Family Fight Stage 4 Cancer

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,193
Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Melton
On September 5, 2024, our family faced a devastating diagnosis: stage 3 triple-negative breast cancer, now stage 4, spreading to my brain, spine, rib, and lymph nodes. This aggressive, chemo-resistant cancer has brought relentless challenges.
Chemotherapy triggered life-threatening blood clots, and a double mastectomy in May 2025 revealed the cancer’s resistance. Severe depression, dizziness, and memory loss led to an MRI confirming brain metastases.
A PET scan on July 3, 2025, showed cancer in my T12 spine, rib, and lymph nodes, with a prognosis of 1.5 to 2 years with treatment. The financial toll is crushing for our modest family. We are not wealthy, and medical bills for treatments, medications, and tests are overwhelming. I have been trying but can no longer work due to lymphedema and constant spinal pain.
My husband, Terry, misses work to attend countless medical appointments, further straining our income.
Insurance denials for critical scans and denied SSI/disability benefits leave us struggling to cover essentials. We humbly seek your support. Your donation—$5, $50, or any amount—will help with medical costs, pain management, and daily needs, letting us focus on fighting this battle and cherishing time together.
If you can’t give, please share our story and pray for us. As Psalm 46:1 reminds us, “God is our refuge and strength.”
You can Donate here on GIVESENDGO, or contact me at mommaof2cct@live.com for updates.
With gratitude,
The Melton Family
Praying!
Prayers!
Continuing to pray for you & your family!
Trying to help a little bit for you Amanda.
Joshua 1:9
You so so much for others, you are a faithful servant and I’m so sorry that this is happening to you, sorry I can’t give more, you and your family are in my daily prayers
🙏
Praying for you sister 🙏 🎗. From a triple negative breast cancer survivor. Much 💗
Praying for you
Praying for you all friend 💜
Keep fighting Amanda.
