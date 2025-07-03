Philippines Feeding & Outreach

As some of you may know, last year I had the opportunity to go to the Philippines and help provide practical needs to struggling families as well as sharing the gospel and love of Christ with them. God did so much on the trip and I have had a desire to go back ever since! This time I am going with my brother Jacob and it's his first outreach trip! We are so excited to see how God will use us as we step out in faith to help KIDS International Ministries impact families in the Philippines.

We will be providing food to families throughout the region that are in dire need of food and we will also be sharing the love of Christ! Your prayers are coveted and if you feel led to financially support us, you can do so here!

God Bless,

Chris Hermann and Jacob Copenhaver

"And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “Here I am! Send me.” Isaiah 6:8