Campaign Image

Support Susan's Road to Recovery

Raised:

 USD $3,921

Campaign created by Donna defelice

Campaign funds will be received by Susan Bishop

Support Susan's Road to Recovery

Dear Friends, as most of you know, our friend Susan Bishop took a fall and mangled her right elbow. She has had elbow replacement surgery and is on unable to return to work.  She is continuing in aggressive, occupational therapy in hopes of returning full range of motion in her right elbow. Her final outcome will take 3 to 6 months. Most of us are aware of Susan‘s continual leadership and support in many organizations with special dedication to our veterans. That’s fundraiser is to return the love and support that she continues to need.

She’s on the final stretch of this challenging journey, but she needs our collective strength and support to make it across that finish line. Can you join us in lifting Susan up with your kindness? Your donation can mean a world of difference for someone who has dedicated so much of herself to helping others! 

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts—Susan would be forever grateful! 💖

#SupportSusan #SwampscottStrong

Recent Donations
Show:
Keith doney
$ 50.00 USD
5 days ago

Get well soon

Tara Iannelli
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Best wishes on recovery and getting through it. You got this girlfriend! ❤️

Michael Serino
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

VFW Post 1240
$ 500.00 USD
6 days ago

The Veterans love you.

Lee and Jerry Berrier
$ 26.00 USD
7 days ago

Get well soon.

Kelly Durkee-Erwin
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers, sister. What else can we do?

George Lowe
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Mama La
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Praying for you

Irene and Jon Leamon
$ 50.00 USD
7 days ago

Best wishes for a speedy recovery! Hope you're back at work soon!

Judy Bailey
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

So sorry you are going through this!

Shelli Jankowski-Smith
$ 25.00 USD
7 days ago

Joe and Renee
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Hope you get better quickly! ♥️

Janet Melanson
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Stephen Moynahan
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Best of luck with the recovery!

Arthur Simonelli
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Prayers for full recovery!

Krista Burke
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Best wishes for a complete recovery Sue. You’ve always blessed everyone you meet with a helping hand a smile, I hope you will feel that love returned to you, and that you’ll be back at full strength soon.

Deborah Craig
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Keep the healing going strong 💕

Philipp
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Hela and David Nathan
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

Praying for a smooth and quick recovery!!

Leslie Anthos
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Here for you Sue 💕💕

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo