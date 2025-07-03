Help a devoted mom stand her ground

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,300
Campaign funds will be received by Christine Mullin
Hi, my name is Christine. Asking for help like this is incredibly hard for me. I've always prided myself on being independent and resilient. But today, I find myself in a position where I can’t do it alone—and that’s not easy to admit.
For years, I was in a relationship defined by emotional and financial control. I lost pieces of myself just trying to survive it. If you’ve ever lived through emotional abuse, you know how invisible it can make you feel.
But I finally found the strength to leave—and now I’m being punished for it.
I’m currently fighting for custody of my son, and the response from the other side has been nothing short of cruel. He’s trying to limit me to every other weekend, claiming I’m unfit—despite the fact that I’ve raised three children with love, patience, and total devotion. He’s even trying to dictate that my son can’t spend time with his own grandmother or great-grandmother without supervision. And as if that weren’t enough, he’s pushing to have our family dog removed from my home, despite knowing how much love and comfort that dog brings to our son.
I never wanted this to turn into a courtroom battle. I had hoped we could resolve things peacefully, with our child’s well-being at the center. But instead, I’m up against manipulation, control, and an effort to erase me from my son’s daily life.
I’m working hard, doing everything I can to stay strong—but legal fees are overwhelming, and time is running out. I have a lawyer willing to help, but I need to raise funds to move forward. Every dollar goes toward protecting my rights as a mother and ensuring my son has the love, safety, and stability he deserves.
If you know me, you know I’ve always been the one to offer a hand, a meal, a ride, or a shoulder. I never imagined I’d be the one asking. But here I am—standing my ground, asking for help, and trusting in the kindness of others.
Thank you for reading. If you can donate, I am deeply grateful. If you can’t, please consider sharing this and sending a prayer our way. That means more than you know.
With love and hope,
Christine
God Bless
Have faith, you are a good person, great mother and good people know that! Sorry this is happening
You got this momma!!! Fight with all you got for you baby!!! You and ur family are in my thoughts and prayers. Single moms are some of the strongest and bravest people I know.
Praying for you, mama ❤️❤️❤️
I'm so sorry you're going through this. This hits to close to what we are currently going through. Love you Chrissy.
