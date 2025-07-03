Help raise money for a service dog

I'm living with mental health challenges that make daily life very difficult for me. I often experience intense anxiety and panic, which can cause physical symptoms like chest tightness and trouble breathing. Being around people sometimes makes these feelings worse, and it's hard for me to go out without a clear reason.

also struggle with difficult thoughts and behaviors during stressful times. Animals help me feel safe and calm, and having a service dog would be a huge support for me in managing these challenges. A service dog can provide companionship and comfort, helping me feel more secure when l'm in difficult situations. However, the costs involved with getting and training a service dog are very high, and need help raising funds to make this possible. If you can support me in any way, it would mean a lot and help me work toward improving my well-being. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any support you can offer.

Sorry if this is weird written, im 17