Lets Bless Kelsey

Let’s Show Kelsey Our Appreciation





(let’s give her a spa day after all of her hard work this week)

Kelsey has been an incredible blessing to our church community—hardworking, compassionate, and deeply intentional in everything she does. Whether she’s leading, serving, or encouraging behind the scenes, her efforts don’t go unnoticed.





This week, we want to come together to show her how much she means to us. We’re raising $500 or more by Sunday to present her with a gift that says thank you from all of us. (Especially after this long week of servant leadership at WNEHS)





If Kelsey has impacted your life or your faith, this is a chance to give back. Every contribution, no matter the size, is part of a bigger message: “We see you, and we’re grateful.”

We will also be recording a quick, thank you video with everyone who donated, on Sunday, between services. This should only take about five minutes of your time. (Meet in the Cafe)





Please consider donating—and share this page with others in our church and community.