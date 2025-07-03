Lets Bless Kelsey

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $2,291
Campaign funds will be received by Kelsey Miller
Let’s Show Kelsey Our Appreciation
(let’s give her a spa day after all of her hard work this week)
Kelsey has been an incredible blessing to our church community—hardworking, compassionate, and deeply intentional in everything she does. Whether she’s leading, serving, or encouraging behind the scenes, her efforts don’t go unnoticed.
This week, we want to come together to show her how much she means to us. We’re raising $500 or more by Sunday to present her with a gift that says thank you from all of us. (Especially after this long week of servant leadership at WNEHS)
If Kelsey has impacted your life or your faith, this is a chance to give back. Every contribution, no matter the size, is part of a bigger message: “We see you, and we’re grateful.”
We will also be recording a quick, thank you video with everyone who donated, on Sunday, between services. This should only take about five minutes of your time. (Meet in the Cafe)
Please consider donating—and share this page with others in our church and community.
We love you so much and are so thankful the Lord brought you into our lives this year. You’re honestly such a gift. You’re part of our family now, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you for all you do!
We love you! Tall People got to stick together! 🤣😅😂
Kelsey! You are the NEW bomb.com! Girl, you slayed this week! You went above and beyond with exceptional excellence! Thank YOU for being such a remarkable blend of brilliance, kindness, and dedication—AMAZING, AWESOME and EXTRAORDINARY, all in one! Love you, girl! 😍🫶🙌🏼🤩🙌🏼❤️
You made it! Great job! Take some well-deserved time to rest and treat yourself :)
❤️
Got to put it over 1k!
Ayyyyyy 😇
You deserve this
Thank you for all the amazing help.
You are absolutely the best and you deserve the best!
