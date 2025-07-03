Campaign Image

Lets Bless Kelsey

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $2,291

Campaign created by Johnathan Hearn

Campaign funds will be received by Kelsey Miller

Let’s Show Kelsey Our Appreciation 


(let’s give her a spa day after all of her hard work this week)

Kelsey has been an incredible blessing to our church community—hardworking, compassionate, and deeply intentional in everything she does. Whether she’s leading, serving, or encouraging behind the scenes, her efforts don’t go unnoticed.


This week, we want to come together to show her how much she means to us. We’re raising $500 or more by Sunday to present her with a gift that says thank you from all of us. (Especially after this long week of servant leadership at WNEHS)


If Kelsey has impacted your life or your faith, this is a chance to give back. Every contribution, no matter the size, is part of a bigger message: “We see you, and we’re grateful.”

We will also be recording a quick, thank you video with everyone who donated, on Sunday, between services. This should only take about five minutes of your time. (Meet in the Cafe)


Please consider donating—and share this page with others in our church and community.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
10 days ago

We love you so much and are so thankful the Lord brought you into our lives this year. You’re honestly such a gift. You’re part of our family now, and we wouldn’t have it any other way. Thank you for all you do!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Cynthia and Christina
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

We love you! Tall People got to stick together! 🤣😅😂

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
11 days ago

Kelsey! You are the NEW bomb.com! Girl, you slayed this week! You went above and beyond with exceptional excellence! Thank YOU for being such a remarkable blend of brilliance, kindness, and dedication—AMAZING, AWESOME and EXTRAORDINARY, all in one! Love you, girl! 😍🫶🙌🏼🤩🙌🏼❤️

McGee Family
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

You made it! Great job! Take some well-deserved time to rest and treat yourself :)

Your Fav FL Transplant
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

❤️

Aaron Bennett
$ 51.00 USD
12 days ago

Got to put it over 1k!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

Ayyyyyy 😇

Elaine Jenkins
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

You deserve this

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Johnathan Hearn
$ 60.00 USD
13 days ago

Johnathan Hearn
$ 250.00 USD
13 days ago

Mary Kurth
$ 25.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Ninja Buddha
$ 40.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for all the amazing help.

Partner in crime
$ 150.00 USD
14 days ago

You are absolutely the best and you deserve the best!

Aaron Bennett
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

