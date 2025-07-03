Supporting Tanatswa

Hello, my name is Tanatswa, and I am an international student in the U.S. pursuing my healthcare degree with the dream of becoming a nurse who specializes in neurological disorders. This dream is deeply personal—my greatest inspiration is my mother, who lives with a neurological condition. Watching her navigate life with strength and grace lit the fire in me to serve others facing similar challenges.





I am now just one semester away from graduating this December. After years of dedication, sacrifice, and determination, I am so close to turning this dream into a reality. But I’ve hit a financial roadblock that I cannot overcome alone.





My university has informed me that I cannot register for my final semester unless I bring my student account balance down to $1,000. At the moment, I still owe a significant amount more than that. Without this last step, I can’t complete my degree or move forward with my plans to work and give back as a nurse.





Every dollar you give helps push me closer to the finish line. Your support isn’t just helping me pay off a balance—it’s investing in the life of a future nurse who is passionate about healing, driven by love, and ready to make a difference in the world.





Thank you for reading my story and for believing in me.