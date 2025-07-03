Supporting Tanatswa

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $200
Hello, my name is Tanatswa, and I am an international student in the U.S. pursuing my healthcare degree with the dream of becoming a nurse who specializes in neurological disorders. This dream is deeply personal—my greatest inspiration is my mother, who lives with a neurological condition. Watching her navigate life with strength and grace lit the fire in me to serve others facing similar challenges.
I am now just one semester away from graduating this December. After years of dedication, sacrifice, and determination, I am so close to turning this dream into a reality. But I’ve hit a financial roadblock that I cannot overcome alone.
My university has informed me that I cannot register for my final semester unless I bring my student account balance down to $1,000. At the moment, I still owe a significant amount more than that. Without this last step, I can’t complete my degree or move forward with my plans to work and give back as a nurse.
Every dollar you give helps push me closer to the finish line. Your support isn’t just helping me pay off a balance—it’s investing in the life of a future nurse who is passionate about healing, driven by love, and ready to make a difference in the world.
Thank you for reading my story and for believing in me.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.