Launching a christian based business

My mission

Hi, my name is Karmen, and I’m the founder of Eliora, a new online Christian gift shop based in Slovenia. My dream is simple but powerful: to bring the Word of God into people's daily lives in creative, beautiful, and tangible ways, through planners, calendars, t-shirts, mugs, candles, table cloths and other handmade items — all designed with Bible verses and deep meaning. Every product I create is meant to serve as a small light: something that makes people pause, reflect, and maybe even open a Bible for the first time.

In a mostly-catholic Slovenia, there are very few Bible-based churches. While many people consider themselves culturally religious, most have never read the Bible or experienced a personal relationship with Jesus. I believe that even a simple desk calendar with daily Scripture, or a t-shirt with a verse, can become a bridge – a way to start conversations, offer encouragement, and make God’s Word visible in homes, schools, and workplaces.



This isn’t just a business. It’s a mission.

What I've done so far:

So far I've registered my business (Eliora s.p.) in June.

I’ve personally invested €2,000 to develop my first products (First year Baby calendar, desk calendar with 365 verses, and started with some merch, which is currently in a tech pack phase).

I’m working with local and European small businesses to keep production ethical and close to home.

I’m also developing a Christian board game for children to learn about the true meaning of Christmas (Who gets Jesus to the manger first!).

To move into production and reach more people, I need help covering the next phase of this project.

My goal is to raise €10,000, which will help fund:

First production runs of baby calendars, verse desk calendars and merch(T-shirts and onesies)

Creation of the Website, packaging costs

Design and production of yearly planners

Marketing

Design and first order of tote bags, coffee cups and table cloths





By giving to this campaign, you're not just helping launch a small business — you’re becoming a partner in bringing light, truth, and the Bible into everyday spaces across a spiritually dry region.

Whether you give €10, €100, or pray for this mission — thank you. Every gift matters. Every seed sown counts. And I believe God is already working through this in ways I can’t even imagine.



Please prayerfully consider supporting this mission.



With love and hope,



Karmen Halec

Founder of Eliora(God is my light)