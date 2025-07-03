Called to Serve My First Mission Trip

Hi everyone,

My name is Christiana, and I recently graduated from occupational therapy school — a journey that wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible people God placed in my life. So many mentors, friends, and parental figures have poured into me over the years, encouraging me, supporting me, and reminding me that I’m capable of more than I ever imagined. I’ve been so blessed, and now I feel called to pay that forward.

At the end of this month, I’ll be going on my very first mission trip to an island nation that is facing extreme hardship. While this country is full of beauty and culture, life there is incredibly difficult for many families. Under strict government control, basic necessities like food, medicine, and hygiene products are scarce. Most families live with far less than what we often take for granted, and many children grow up never knowing the stability or joy that every child deserves.

This mission is about more than bringing supplies, though that’s part of it. It’s about building relationships, pouring into these children and families, and sharing the love, hope, and truth of Jesus. We’ll be working with children, serving their communities, and planting seeds of faith through kindness, care, and discipleship.

I’m raising funds to help make this trip possible and to bring essential supplies and small gifts for the children and families we’ll meet. Every donation, big or small, helps meet real needs and opens the door for conversations about the One who has changed my life.

I know firsthand how much it means when someone shows up for you, believes in you, and reminds you that you’re not forgotten. That’s what I want to do for these families.

If you feel led to support me, whether through a donation, encouragement, or simply keeping this trip in your prayers, I would be so grateful. Your support helps bring practical help, hope, and the love of Christ to a place that needs it more than ever.

Due to platform restrictions, I can’t share the exact location here, but I’m happy to share more details if you’re curious. Just send me a message!

Thank you for supporting this mission and for helping bring hope where it’s needed most.