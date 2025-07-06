Harrys Life Saving ER Surgery

For those who haven’t seen my recent FB post. Late last Tuesday night. Harry required life saving surgery after eating a big meal that caused his stomach to abruptly twist and turn out of alignment. Something called GDV (gastric dilatation volvulus) or “bloat”. Where the stomach essentially becomes pinched off, and completely blocks the rest of the GI tract. Without immediate surgical intervention. It’s usually fatal.





But thankfully. By the grace of God. He was able to get the surgery he so desperately needed, and is going to make a full recovery!





I’m grateful to all the staff at Bluepearl Portland for their prompt medical attention. Also. Thank you to everyone who responded to my frantic calls and texts in the middle of the night asking for help. Everything happened so quick, and I was at a total loss for what to do (doctors were saying they’d have to euthanize him if they couldn’t get the roughly $12,000 needed upfront for surgery 💔😭).





While I’m beyond grateful to have saved Harry’s life. The financial ramifications of his emergency surgery have been quite severe (totaling $13,344.48). I was essentially told point blank at 12AM that if I couldn’t come up with roughly 12K on the spot. They would have no choice but to euthanize him 😨. An unimaginably horrifying and downright impossible situation for anyone to be put in.





After everything he’s done (7K doors knocked, 13K + ballot initiative signatures gathered, honorary delegate to National Convention, Wisconsin magic in November, etc). I couldn’t just let him go. Not like that, and certainly not over something (financial constraints aside) that could so easily be corrected over just a few hours of surgery. He’d never in a million years give up on me. So no way in hell was I ever going to give up on him.





I hesitate to ask. You’ve all given us so much already (helping us get to the National Convention last summer). But. Should anyone feel the desire to help out in anyway. I’ve set up this fundraiser to make it possible. Please don’t feel obligated to donate if unable to do so. You’ve all done so much already. Your kind words & well wishes of support are more than enough 🙏





Harry is truly a special dog. Touching countless lives. On the cold rainy foot steps of strangers homes, in bustling Capitol hallways, and even moments of historic significance.





In a political realm so often dominated by suffocating negativity, bitter conflict, and selfish hatred. Harry’s presence has helped be a small light and beacon of hope in a world yearning for something, anything (no matter how small), to believe in. I can’t tell you how many countless children and struggling adults have told me his gentle calming presence has brought them a great deal of comfort and hope in difficult times.





It’s been said: “While dogs are only here for a small part of your life. To them. You are their entire life”.





So. From the bottom of my heart. Thank you all for continuing to be apart of Harry’s remarkable story. It means the world to know there’s so many people out there who care about him, and that this is NOT the way his story ends. To him. You are his entire world. The best is still yet to come! ❤️🐾🇺🇸





From the brink of death emerges an unlikely hero—man’s steadfast companion—whose loyal heart endures, never gives up, and lives to fight another day. Harry my boy. You’re truly an inspiration to us all 🙏❤️🐾🇺🇸





#DoggyDiplomacy



