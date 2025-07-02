Campaign Image

17 Year Old Open Heart Surgery

My daughter, Addi, is 17 years old and was born with a heart murmur. When she was born, we thought she'd need surgery right then because the "whoosh" was so loud and strong you could feel it thru her chest. But we found it was a small hole that shouldn't cause problems but would not close due to it's location. She had to see cardio every year. This recent cardio visit found that hole is creating some issues with her growth and her heart is enlarged on left side. We've gone thru the heart cath and we are scheduled for open heart surgery on 7/29 at MUSC in Charleston. I just need help with travel expenses. Any and all help is appreciated. I'm a single mom and doing this as best I can. Thank you for your time, donations, and prayers. 

Big russ
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 days ago

Prayers for you and and precious daughter.

Amy Skipper
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for a successful surgery and smooth recovery!

