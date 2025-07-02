Campaign Image

Supporting Dallas and April Walker

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $240

Campaign created by Taylor Jones

Campaign funds will be received by April Walker

Supporting Dallas and April Walker

Hi there!

My name is Taylor Jones and I am friends with April Walker. Recently her husband, Dallas, had to have a procedure on his leg. Following the procedure he has had several medical issues develop which have kept him from being able to work, consistently. Dallas is a truck driver for the local scrapyard and because he has been home from work, he has no income coming in for his family. Dallas and April have three young children, Izabell, Izaiah, and Loretta. April stays home and homeschools, Izaiah, so she is unable to help with their income in this season of life. They are needing help with finances to pay their monthly bills, and buy groceries at this time. Dallas, also has some upcoming doctor’s appointments that require driving long distances, so gas money is also needed as well. Dallas and April have been known for their missionary work over seas as well as in Tennessee. Now they are needing their own help. Thank you for your support!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Brad Young
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Cam Taylor
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Erin Pennington
$ 40.00 USD
14 days ago

Hoping things improve for you.

Jessica Woolston
$ 30.00 USD
14 days ago

Well be praying.

