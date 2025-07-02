Support Kim Nicholson

Raised:
My name is Jacob Stites, and I’m creating this fundraiser for my incredible mom, Kim Nicholson. She’s been a single mom since I was 4 years old, always putting my needs and dreams before her own and giving selflessly to everyone around her. Now, as life has gotten harder, she’s in need of a little help herself. We’re hoping to raise funds to help cover her weekly meals, doctor visits, medical bills, medications, and yard maintenance. This situation has deeply affected us as a family — we can’t enjoy time together, go out to eat, or make memories like we used to. Every donation, will help lighten the burden on my mom and those who care for her, so she can focus on enjoying life again & all the other small things that come with it. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.
Prayers for all,
Wishing the best for you and your family!
Survivor of Bladder Cancer here. Fenbendezole and Ivermectin. My CancerStory.Rocks blog. Joe Tippins protocol.
Prayers and a few bucks sent your way. Take care of yourself so you can take of others.
Praying for y’all🤍
I think about y’all everyday and constantly pray for y’all. Your mom is the kindest soul and I love her so much! Sending all the love and support for y’all.
Prayers up, brother.
Dear Kim. I'm praying for sweet times with your son, sisters, Mom and friends. I admire your strength and courage during difficult times. May God wrap his healing arms around you. Love Sara
Keep ya head bro bro.
Jacob, You know the power of Shalom League Softball is behind you. We have enormous resources always willing to lend a hand. You and your family are in our thougths. Shalom Relievers
Stay Strong! Your friend and teammate, Steve J
Praying for your mom Jacob!
Love you BIG Kim! Praying for total and complete healing 🙏🏻
Praying ❤️
You all are always in our thoughts and prayers always
Enjoy the time with her bud. Prayers for you and your family.
