Support Kim Nicholson

My name is Jacob Stites, and I’m creating this fundraiser for my incredible mom, Kim Nicholson. She’s been a single mom since I was 4 years old, always putting my needs and dreams before her own and giving selflessly to everyone around her. Now, as life has gotten harder, she’s in need of a little help herself. We’re hoping to raise funds to help cover her weekly meals, doctor visits, medical bills, medications, and yard maintenance. This situation has deeply affected us as a family — we can’t enjoy time together, go out to eat, or make memories like we used to. Every donation, will help lighten the burden on my mom and those who care for her, so she can focus on enjoying life again & all the other small things that come with it. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.