Support Kim Nicholson

My name is Jacob Stites, and I’m creating this fundraiser for my incredible mom, Kim Nicholson. She’s been a single mom since I was 4 years old, always putting my needs and dreams before her own and giving selflessly to everyone around her. Now, as life has gotten harder, she’s in need of a little help herself. We’re hoping to raise funds to help cover her weekly meals, doctor visits, medical bills, medications, and yard maintenance. This situation has deeply affected us as a family — we can’t enjoy time together, go out to eat, or make memories like we used to. Every donation, will help lighten the burden on my mom and those who care for her, so she can focus on enjoying life again & all the other small things that come with it. Thank you so much for your kindness and support.

Jody
$ 250.00 USD
9 days ago

Prayers for all,

Michael Barth
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Wishing the best for you and your family!

Lawrence Cook
$ 25.00 USD
10 days ago

Survivor of Bladder Cancer here. Fenbendezole and Ivermectin. My CancerStory.Rocks blog. Joe Tippins protocol.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 days ago

Knox family
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

Prayers and a few bucks sent your way. Take care of yourself so you can take of others.

Brandi Willis
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Praying for y’all🤍

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

I think about y’all everyday and constantly pray for y’all. Your mom is the kindest soul and I love her so much! Sending all the love and support for y’all.

Luke B
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Prayers up, brother.

Sara Moss
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Dear Kim. I'm praying for sweet times with your son, sisters, Mom and friends. I admire your strength and courage during difficult times. May God wrap his healing arms around you. Love Sara

Huey
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Keep ya head bro bro.

Cuddles
$ 35.00 USD
14 days ago

Shalom Relievers
$ 2500.00 USD
14 days ago

Jacob, You know the power of Shalom League Softball is behind you. We have enormous resources always willing to lend a hand. You and your family are in our thougths. Shalom Relievers

Steve Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Stay Strong! Your friend and teammate, Steve J

Taylor Phillips
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Mike Bourque
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for your mom Jacob!

Anita Hamilton Turnbow
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Love you BIG Kim! Praying for total and complete healing 🙏🏻

Ryan Gonzales
$ 25.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying ❤️

Todd and Lori
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

You all are always in our thoughts and prayers always

Joe Machado
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Enjoy the time with her bud. Prayers for you and your family.

