Sent Again - Serving w Purpose In Latin America





Serving with Purpose in Latin America – C*ba Mission Trip









I was impacted greatly when I went to Panama and Costa Rica, and now I’ve been given the opportunity to serve again—this time in C*ba alongside my uncle, who’s been there twice.





As a part of this mission team, we will work with our global missions partner, Los Piños Nuevos, an evangelical church movement of over 20,000 churches throughout the island.





We will spend eight days working side-by-side with our C*ban brothers and sisters—hosting a Vacation Bible School in the capital city, serving in a training conference for church planters, or renovating church buildings through construction projects like painting, landscaping, electrical work, and plumbing.





Each evening, we’ll gather to share our stories in rich fellowship. You will be forever changed as you see God at work in and through you to make a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable families and unreached parts of H*vana, a city of 2.5 million people.



