Sent Again - Serving w Purpose In Latin America

Goal:
USD $2,300
Raised:
USD $1,150
Campaign funds will be received by Micah Gadoury
Serving with Purpose in Latin America – C*ba Mission Trip
I was impacted greatly when I went to Panama and Costa Rica, and now I’ve been given the opportunity to serve again—this time in C*ba alongside my uncle, who’s been there twice.
As a part of this mission team, we will work with our global missions partner, Los Piños Nuevos, an evangelical church movement of over 20,000 churches throughout the island.
We will spend eight days working side-by-side with our C*ban brothers and sisters—hosting a Vacation Bible School in the capital city, serving in a training conference for church planters, or renovating church buildings through construction projects like painting, landscaping, electrical work, and plumbing.
Each evening, we’ll gather to share our stories in rich fellowship. You will be forever changed as you see God at work in and through you to make a positive impact in the lives of vulnerable families and unreached parts of H*vana, a city of 2.5 million people.
Will be praying for you Michah
We’re excited to see what the Lord has for you in ! Praying for your time there and the influence you will have.
Enjoy your journey. Look forward to hearing about .
Love you Micah! What an awesome opportunity!!
Safe travels and best of luck with your mission trip!
Keep on keeping on! Love to Live and Live to Love! Expectantly waiting for our mountain mover to changes lives! He'll provide for every step and breath!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.